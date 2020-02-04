Sam Lee – Old Wow: album review by Paul Clarke of Louder Than War.

Sam Lee

Old wow

Cooking Vinyl

Issued on January 31, 2020 in all formats.

Folkie Sam Lee hires Bernard Butler to produce his third album and Elizabeth Fraser adds her vocal genius.

Sam Lee’s rich and distinctive voice has been an important part of the new folk revival, but given his interest in collecting old songs from this old form, he has tended to reach the traditional end of the spectrum.

His third album – and first for Cooking Vinyl – is produced by Bernard Butler from Suede, who also contributes a typically subtle and well-thought-out electric guitar that is a welcome addition to Lee’s palate. Part of it was recorded in the famous RAK studios, so there is a definitive movement towards a more contemporary sound.

Lee is also an active environmentalist who has worked with Extinction Rebellion, so concerns about our fast-burning world are central to Old Wow. He is immediately attached to opener The Garden Of England and reinvents the classic Seeds Of Love to subtly claim that decay and rebirth are part of the artistic goal and the life cycle.

His crack band really continues with the exciting Lay This Body Down based on an African spiritual, and the sensual video is also worth watching. Lee worked with Romany singer Freda Black to collect song clips for the spooky The Moon Shines Bright. The real highlight of this record for the non-folkloristic fan is a very rare appearance by Cocteau Twins legend Elizabeth Fraser who contributes to a glorious vocal version of the classic Wild Mountain Thyme of the McPeake family. It is as beautiful, spooky and profound as you might imagine.

Jasper Sea dives in the middle of old school folk and tells the story of a father and son lost at sea, a standard theme in this genre, and Sweet Sixteen is a lament from a teenage girl for an AWOL father.

The Balnafanen final is a powerful final for an album that is a clear step beyond the previous two, with his own riff on Wild Mountain Thyme that he learned from his mentor, Scottish traveler Stanley Robertson. Lee cleverly and tunically brings together all his concerns around our connections with the natural world that are being destroyed before our eyes.

This album is inspired by a journey Lee made in the Scottish Highlands to reconnect with nature, and that spirit informs every note and every word on this album. Traditionalists will find much to love at Old Wow and those who are looking for a way to find the oldest musical genre in our country will find it a useful introduction.

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XxKyfPR5nls [/ embed]

~

You can follow Sam Lee on Facebook and Twitter.

Review and photos by Paul Clarke, you can view my author profile here.

Related