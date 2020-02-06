Sam Raimi in conversations for Doctor Strange 2 is a dream come true

Sam Raimi is one of the directors who shaped my childhood. At a much too young age, I watched the Evil Dead films with my brother (probably after seeing Spider-Man and asking for more), and I’ve loved his work ever since. As I wrote this, I watched his films and found that he also directed For Love of the Game, another favorite of mine that is just a testament to his ability behind the camera.

So, get in touch and get excited when the news came that Sam Raimi was in talks to take charge of Doctor Strange at the Multiverse of Madness. To be honest, this is a perfect choice. When you think of someone who knows both the superhero genre and the horror film world, Raimi is pretty much the king.

Everything we know about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness suggests a horror twist on the sorcerer, and while Kevin Feige doesn’t necessarily ask Stephen Strange for an R-rated twist, he has at least the master of horror and wonder signs behind the steering wheel. In fact, Sam Raimi even wrote Doctor Strange in his Spider-Man films …

But the joy, at least for me, comes from the fact that Raimi was my introduction to the world of Spider-Man and thus Marvel. I was ten years old (soon to be eleven) when Spider-Man came out. A film that brought out my love for Peter Parker. There will always be a soft spot for Raimi’s engagement with Peter in my heart, even if I love Tom Holland most.

However, the memories of Spider-Man 3 are connected with it and suddenly all the joy I felt about the prospect of Raimi’s directing another Marvel film was spoiled (although Sony might deserve the real debt there). More importantly, however, the conversation about Raimi’s engagement quickly shifted to something that I personally wish for a lot in this world: the live-action spider verse that we have been waiting for.

Tobey Maguire was my first Spider-Man like he was for many others. With the success of Spider-Man: In the Spider-Verses the conversation suddenly “When can we bring Maguire and Andrew Garfield into a Tom Holland Spider-Man film?” I have to say that sounds like a delightful turn to the “multiverse of madness”.

I already had the idea that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness would be a film that launched the idea of ​​the multiverse and brought in House of M for Wanda Maximoff and Miles Morales and the rest of the Spider family. It could also cause different versions of Tony Stark and Steve Rogers to return, too, and leave enough time since the endgame for people to actually start missing their characters.

Does this mean that with all this information, Sam Raimi is the perfect choice to take on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness? Sure, but more importantly, I think it is The perfect choice for Sam Raimi, and Twitter seems to agree. Most shouted that Raimi was the perfect choice to direct.

🤟 #doctorstrange II pic.twitter.com/317pHDXNNm

– BossLogic (@Bosslogic), February 6, 2020

https://t.co/uwnh318nJI pic.twitter.com/VqEGVJDUOQ

– Patrick Klepek (@patrickklepek) February 6, 2020

Sam Raimi has disappeared from the left box and may be the ONLY name that would have made me do it after Scott Derrickson left: https://t.co/cymzBArAaJ pic.twitter.com/3lXXPeQCnl

– Alisha Grauso (@AlishaGrauso) February 6, 2020

Sam Raimi, who directed a film by Doctor Strange, makes perfect sense. I have mixed feelings because I love Derrick Scotterson. But it will be good.

PS: Go and watch Darkman

– Scott Weinberg (@scottEweinberg) February 6, 2020

If you find that Sam Raimi and Kevin Feige have already worked together: pic.twitter.com/IoNlydjI3X

– Jimmy Folino (@ MrNiceGuy18_58) February 6, 2020

Sam Raimi has made four superhero films and several horror films. It fits perfectly with Doctor Strange.

– Jeremy Conrad (@ManaByte) February 6, 2020

But now? I’m just waiting for Sam Raimi’s Doctor Strange to announce that Peter Parker is joining the cast because that’s really the film I want to see the most in this world.

