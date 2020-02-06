Sam Raimi in line to lead the sequel to “Doctor Strange”

Sam Raimi is reportedly in talks to lead the upcoming sequel to Doctor Strange.

The sequel to the 2016 Marvel film, in which Benedict Cumberbatch played the title superhero, has been in pre-production for four years and is titled Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The original director of the sequel, Scott Derrickson, left the project last month because of “creative differences” with Marvel about directing the film. Derrickson will continue to act as Executive Producer of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Raimi, who directed the Spider-Man film trilogy between 2002 and 2007, is now the leader in the director’s chair, according to Variety.

Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Stephen Strange

Marvel did not comment on Variety’s report. Filming for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is scheduled to begin in May.

When hired, this is Raimi’s first directing job since Oz the Great and Powerful 2013. The filmmaker has turned to producing in recent years and is working on new starts like Evil Dead and Poltergeist.

In addition to Cumberbatch, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will also likely feature Benedict Wong, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Elizabeth Olsen. Rachel McAdams will not repeat her role as Christine Palmer.