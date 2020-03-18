Sam Smith has a self-imposed isolation on the stone slabs

Sam Smith is distancing himself from the ever-expanding spread. (Photos posted via Twitter)

Sam Smith revealed his isolation and concern for his grandfather while the elderly in the world are severely beaten by the way the coronavirus is spreading.

The 27-year-old singer posted a vlog on her social media post calling for her followers to stay well amidst the COVID-19 epidemic, while many countries are facing problems that governments will be able to keep citizens out of their daily lives.

Speaking to the camera, the non-binary pop star says she feels “very tired” and that being alone causes health but, to keep her up, she hopes to record a new song soon.

I think all of you x pic.twitter.com/xzSl0QURlM

– Sam Smith (@samsmith) March 18, 2020

“Hello everyone!” Smith did.

“This is a strange, strange, shocking moment, oh my son, so wonderful.

“I’m currently in my house. I have a little headache and scars but I think I’m fine.

But I just wanted to be safe.

This is a difficult time. I want to reach every one of you right now, and send my love – I hope you’re all right. ”

“I hope you are fine. It will be difficult for anyone who comes here a little, like me.”

Sam Smith is ‘worried’ about the old Britons, like their grandparents.

They added: “I want to bring you home and how important it is at this time for all of us to be alone and to take care of each other.

“All the older people – I worry about my life right now, I worry about so many people.

“Be patient and generous, and share things – share food with people!”

Smith continued: “This is going to be unusual and several. I will try to do my best to help.

In September, Sam Smith announced the move. (Marc Piasecki / WireImage)

“All I can do is – I’m good at everything – but I can sing.

“So if it’s good in a few days I’ll sing a song and record it. And hopefully we can all have a little song together.

“It would be great, we need it, music is a beautiful thing in a time like this.”

She left it to her: “I love you so much.

“Please be safe. Drink plenty of water. Read. I hate reading. Do things to keep you busy.

“I will watch TV because I am so tired! ‘”

Scientists are planning to vaccinate against the deadly coronavirus vaccine but which has killed more than 8,000 and killed 200,000.

As Britain prepares for the possible closure, lawmakers have asked people to stay indoors, work from home and take extra precautions in order to combat the country’s most pervasive illness.