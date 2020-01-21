Sam Smith performs at Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras 2020

Sam Smith is on the way back down under and couldn’t be more excited.

The singer of ‘Dancing With A Stranger’, who posted a black and white video message on Twitter on Wednesday, confirmed that they will perform at Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras on Saturday, February 29, 2020.

“Hello everyone! I just came to you from LA. And I just wanted to send a message to all of my beautiful fans and friends in Australia. And I just wanted to say that I have to make an announcement today, to be honest, that’s one for me the high point of my career, “began the 27-year-old english pop star.

“Australia meant so much to me as a queer person and I will sing with Mardi Gras this year. And I can’t wait to be with all of you after such a challenging time and I hope we can spread this love and celebrate, sing and dance. I can’t wait to see you! “

Sam Smith. (Getty)

By Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras, Smith’s visit “was born out of an outstanding year 2019, in which she had the worldwide hits” How Do You Sleep? “Which has collected nearly 1 billion streams worldwide and worked with Normani in early 2019, ‘Dancing with a Stranger’, which has reached nearly 2 billion streams and has become the # 1 airplay hit in the United States, Australia and the United Kingdom . “

Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras 2020 runs from February 14 to March 1, 2020. For more information on Smith’s appearance and other celebrations, visit https://www.mardigras.org.au/.

Celebrities who came out