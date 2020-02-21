[samara-weaving-chases-daniel-radcliffe-in-guns-akimbo-clip]

Samara Weaving chases Daniel Radcliffe with a bazooka in Guns Akimbo clip

Saban Movies has unveiled the to start with formal clip from their forthcoming action-comedy movie Guns Akimbo, showcasing Daniel Radcliffe’s Miles as he scarcely escapes from Nix’s bazooka with the assist of his ex-girlfriend Nova. Also starring Samara Weaving, the film will have its theatrical release in selected theaters on March five. Test out the movie in the player underneath!

In Guns Akimbo, next the story of a video clip match developer named Miles, who spends his days in a useless-close task, pining for his wonderful ex-girlfriend Nova. His mundane existence is turned upside-down when he finds himself enrolled in a darknet web site that forces finish strangers to struggle in a metropolis-wide match of dying so that their gladiatorial battles can be are living-streamed all over the world to a fanatical viewers.

Contestants are picked out by a clandestine gang recognized as Schism, who handicaps the weaker contestant to additional stack the odds in opposition to them. Originally, Miles’ life time of jogging from his issues pays off as he manages to elude his very first opponent but when Nova is kidnapped, he will have to at last halt managing and get over his fears to fight for the female he enjoys.

The film will be led by Radcliffe as Miles, Natasha Liu Bordizzo (Crouching Tiger, The Society) as Nova, and Samara Weaving (Ready or Not, Bill and Ted 3) as Nix. It will also characteristic Mark Rowley as Dane, Colin Moy as Clive, Ned Dennehy as Riktor, and Hanako Footman as Ruby.

Guns Akimbo is published and directed by Jason Lei Howden. It is getting created by Occupant’s Joe Neurauter and Felipe Marino, and Michael Mailis of Hyperion Leisure with Will Clarke and Andy Mayson serving as government producers for Altitude Films.

The movie experienced its entire world premiere in September at the 2019 Toronto Movie Pageant.

