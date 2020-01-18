Samir Doughty could be the key to Auburn’s hopes in Florida for national sports

AUBURN – Bruce Pearl was very concerned about Samir Doughty on Wednesday.

The senior guard tweaked his Achilles tendon in the first half against Alabama and “limped” into the locker room at half time. While Pearl turned to the team, Doughty was treated in the training room. The head coach believes this has played a role in what is arguably his worst game of the season – six points in 2-on-11 shooting and seven sales in a 19-point loss to rival Tide.

Fortunately, the injury was minor. Pearl thought Doughty might be sore before Friday’s training, but he wasn’t.

“He was for many treatments,” said Pearl. “It’s not a problem, it’s not a factor.”

That’s a good thing, because if Auburn (15-1, 3-1 SEC) jumps back after his first defeat of the season on Saturday, he’s winning his first game in Florida (11-5, 3-1) since 1996, it’ll probably take Doughty to be at the top of his game. The handover takes place at 12:30 p.m. on CBS.

As Pearl put it on Friday, “Nobody has more on his plate than Samir when it comes to everything we ask of him.”

Doughty plays many different roles for this Auburn team. He is the starting gun, but also J’V McCormick’s replacement at the Point Guard. He is the team’s top scorer with 15.1 points and, together with newcomer Isaac Okoro, one of the two best full-backs.

Pearl actually believes that although Bryce Brown was an “enormous” defender on the ball, Doughty is a better defender overall. He will be a big part of Auburn’s game plan to slow down a backspace in Florida, led by Point Guard Andrew Nembhard (11.1 points, 5.9 Assists a Game) and Wing Keyontae Johnson (13 points, 6.8 rebounds) becomes.

Along with the rating, Doughty leads the team in minutes (31.8 per game), shots (176) and 3-pointers (86) and steals (22) while second in templates (2.7 per game) busy.

However, Doughty has been having problems lately. There is an adjustment associated with the transition from the fourth option behind Brown, Jared Harper and Chuma Okeke to the first option. After double-digit numbers in eight consecutive games, the senior reached this mark in just four of Auburn’s last eight games.

Since the Mike Slive Invitational on December 14th in Birmingham, Doughty has only shot 32.5 percent off the ground and 24.3 percent off the background.

Auburn is better when Doughty plays better. The team won an average of 20.1 points in the eight games in which he scored at least 15 points. It won seven of the other eight with an average of 10.6 points (four with single digits) and lost one.

“We ask him to do a lot. He and Isaac (Okoro) are our two best defenders. And both are very proud of their ability to protect. They use a lot of energy defensively, ”Pearl said. “And then we count on him to score. And make games out of the jump. We count on him to shoot the ball. And then we rely on him to play Backup Point Guard and get us where we should be. That is a lot of responsibility. “

It’s not just him. As a team, the Tiger’s offensive efficiencies have dropped as the schedule has become tougher, especially since the SEC game began on January 4.

Auburn shot only 31.7% against Alabama. This was the team’s worst mark in 55 games since the end of the 2017/18 season.

“It’s funny. I think my assistant coaches or maybe the random eye … we missed some shots we should take,” Pearl said. “But I just don’t see it that way. I see it as if I had to do a better job to take better pictures. “