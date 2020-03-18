Sammy Hagar, Reo Speedwagon, Other folks Recall Eddie Funds In Most recent ‘Eddie Cash Tribute Concert’ Preview Clip

AXS Tv set honors the remarkable daily life and enduring legacy of beloved rock icon Eddie Dollars, proudly serving as the exceptional broadcaster of the “Eddie Cash Tribute Live performance” — premiering Sunday, March 22 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. The concert was the first public recognition honoring Eddie considering that his passing on September 13, 2019, with proceeds of the occasion benefiting MusiCares and the USC Eddie Income Cancer Analysis Fund.

In the clip beneath, Eddie‘s close friends, such as Sammy Hagar and customers of REO SPEEDWAGON, share their memories of The Revenue Male.

Hosted by Eddie‘s good close friend, comedian and award-profitable actor Louie Anderson, the two-hour “Eddie Dollars Tribute Concert” is a heartfelt celebration of the gentleman whose trademark vocals fueled chart-topping favorites these types of as “Shakin'”, “Get Me Dwelling Tonight”, “Assume I am in Really like”, “Two Tickets To Paradise” and “Child Hold On”, among a lot of other individuals, and offered the soundtrack for a generation of audio lovers.

Initially filmed dwell on February 20 at The Canyon at The Saban in Beverly Hills, the evening capabilities unforgettable appearances and performances by Eddie‘s loved ones and fellow new music legends. The live performance provided powerhouse performances of Eddie‘s classic hits these as “Shakin'” by Sammy Hagar, “Save A Little Place” by John Waite, “Think I am In Like” by Kevin Cronin and Dave Amato, and an acoustic overall performance of “Little one Maintain On” by Hetfield. On top of that, there were being heartfelt renditions of “Baby Hold On” and “Wanna Go Again” by Eddie‘s youngsters Jesse, Dez and Julian Revenue who produced their dad proud as they commanded the phase with a person of the night’s most unforgettable moments.

The tribute also highlighted a collection of transferring movie tributes from world-class artists Huey Lewis, Joan Jett, Steve Miller, LOVERBOY, BOSTON and Dennis DeYoung, as effectively as funnyman Kevin James who fondly recalled Eddie‘s overall performance at his marriage and shared scarce footage from the distinctive day. Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak also took the stage, regaling the group with anecdotes from Eddie‘s set at the historic US Pageant in 1982.

“AXS Tv was a large component of our life for the previous two several years when we shot ‘Real Money’ and we are so delighted to have them onboard as the distinctive house for Eddie‘s unforgettable tribute function,” mentioned Laurie Dollars, Eddie‘s spouse of 30-as well as decades. “We are so psyched that some others will now have the opportunity to witness the outpouring of adore and assist that Eddie and our family acquired from his new music peers via this live performance.”

“We are grateful to the outstanding artists and market mates who committed their time and skills and arrived with each other to make this celebration of his life feasible,” ongoing Revenue. “Their mixed power and endeavours served our relatives give Eddie a uniquely stunning sendoff, deserving of the great husband, father, good friend and artist that he genuinely was. Each individual functionality of the concert is a must see and is undeniably straight from the heart. The live performance is a testimony that exemplifies how deeply he was liked by the tunes neighborhood.”

“Eddie Cash was a rock icon and chart-topping entertainer, but he was also a beloved member of the AXS Tv family,” mentioned Lucia McCalmont, vice president of programming and scheduling, AXS Television set. “It was a genuine pleasure to be able to experience the deep love of the Revenue spouse and children firsthand through the filming of ‘Real Money’, and we have been very pleased to perform a compact section in Eddie‘s legacy as we shared their outstanding bond with viewers about the globe. His heat character and infectious tunes affected and impressed so lots of individuals, and we could not imagine of a greater way to honor him than with this celebration of his lifetime and his songs.”

As aspect of the celebration, the network will also current each seasons of the AXS Tv set initial truth series “Serious Revenue” at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT on Saturday, March 21 — what would have been Eddie‘s 71st birthday. The series gave viewers an unfiltered seem into the Cash family — which integrated Eddie and Laurie, together with their 5 young ones Zach, Joe, Dez, Jesse and Julian, and 10 pets — as they lived, laughed, bickered, and rocked beneath one particular roof. Seasons Just one and Two of “True Income” will air in their entirety, letting fans to relive all the enjoyment hijinks and heartfelt recollections one extra time.

“Eddie Cash Tribute Live performance” setlist:

* “Little one Keep On” – Jesse, Dez and Julian Dollars



* “Trinidad” – Tommy Tutone



* “Wander On H2o” – Mickey Thomas



* “Help you save A Minimal Room” – John Waite



* “No Command” – Greg Kihn



* “Funds (That is What I Want)” – George Thorogood



* “Consider I am in Like” – Kevin Cronin and Dave Amato



* “Wanna Go Back” – Jesse and Dez Dollars



* “Child Maintain On” – James Hetfield



* “Shakin” – Sammy Hagar with Jesse, Dez and Julian Income



* “Acquire Me Home Tonight” – Dez and Jesse Money



* “Two Tickets To Paradise” – All

Hetfield and Cash were buddies, with the METALLICA guitarist/vocalist recalling how he very first related with the late singer.

“So I acquired to hang out with Eddie the final likely a few many years of his lifestyle,” James reported just before actively playing “Infant Keep On”. “I observed the cleaned-up variation of Eddie.

He explained that he to start with achieved Income at an Oakland Raiders soccer match where Eddie was carrying out the national anthem. “I fulfilled him ahead of he went out there, and he kinda blew me off,” Hetfield recalled. “I assumed, ‘Who is is this pompous ass?’ And if you place it, you’ve got obtained it, is what I’m declaring. So it was like two massive canines likely in a circle all over each individual other, which was form of amusing. I saw by it. I noticed by way of that moi, and he noticed by way of mine, and we obtained to be friends, ’cause I believe our egos matched the dimension or our insecurities.”



https://www.youtube.com/observe?v=i7ZfMyOnx-Y

https://www.youtube.com/view?v=pMB1G0ngGVU

https://www.youtube.com/check out?v=-UVqvYKn7Cg