[samoa-joe-out-for-a-‘considerable-quantity-of-time’-immediately-after-struggling-weird-damage-filming-a-wwe-professional]

Matters haven’t long gone in accordance to program for Samoa Joe in the previous couple of several years.

Accidents have slowed down the Samoan Submission Machine’s main roster run above the earlier 12 months and he’s now suffered a different setback.

WWE Samoa Joe is one of WWE’s most preferred performers with hardcore lovers

According to Pro Wrestling Sheet, he obtained hurt filming a professional of all matters!



“According to sources, the damage took place at a WWE professional shoot final week when Joe strike his head in the course of a desk location as they were being filming a stunt. Even though it’s unconfirmed at this position, resources convey to us Joe could be out of action for a significant quantity of time.”

Joe had just occur back from a concussion in the final month or so. He had been teaming up with Kevin Owens towards Seth Rollins and his new secure.

The angle was obtaining very hot and provided that this is WrestleMania season, the timing couldn’t be even worse here.



The report states Joe has taken a strike to the head and that would direct just one to imagine he received a concussion. Multiple concussions is something that WWE usually takes incredibly significantly and the 40-year-outdated may well obtain it tricky to get cleared if it retains going on.

Just before his past concussion, Joe was also working with a broken thumb. That resulted in the previous NXT champion sitting powering the commentary desk to rave testimonials.

WWE Samoa Joe has a aggravating operate of accidents

It remains to be noticed whether Joe will get to commentary once once more or not, but if he does, it’s most likely a terrible indication for his prognosis.



Just very last month, talkSPORT spoke to Joe throughout Royal Rumble weekend and he spoke about how RAW’s guide man Paul Heyman experienced a good deal of concepts for him.



“It’s been likely wonderful,” Joe began. “Anyone who is aware Paul, he’s an exceptionally passionate personal. I will say this: Paul is the most charismatic pitch-man as significantly as wanting to do something you will obtain in athletics amusement. The supporters are handled to Paul Heyman soliloquies on Tv all the time.

“He’s a incredibly great wordsmith and a quite superior orator and consider this on a voicemail at four in the afternoon. Just a extremely effectively-crafted, Paul Heyman minor diatribe where he lays out to you [puts on Heyman’s voice] his vision of what I see! It is fun. It is wonderful. They are neat messages.”