Samoa measles disaster linked to inaction by New Zealand government

The measles outbreaks that infected thousands of people and placed young people in intensive care could have been prevented if the government had heeded expert advice and filled the immunity gaps. Nicholas Jones reports from a Samoan village where at least 10 children died in a disaster that ravaged the Pacific nation.

The little graves in the front gardens, the memories and the grief are all that are left of the children and babies caught by measles.

Death continued to happen to the Samoan village of Toamua in late December and as a national epidemic neared its catastrophic end.

At least 10 babies or children died in this village about 6 km from Apia; a terrible toll for a community of around 1800.

Lologa Samuelu died after two weeks of hospitalization. The 14 month old was a tea party before falling ill; go around his house and keep an ear open for any vehicle stopping outside.

“Whenever Lologa saw the taxi in which we entered the house, he quickly went out and I opened the door and he jumped inside, and when we arrived at the house, he laughed and was happy”, remembers her grandmother, Tafoe Moors-Samuelu.

Tafoe Moors_Samuelu, on the left and Samuelu Isaako lost two grandsons in the measles epidemic. Photo / Mike Scott

Lologa’s fever and cough started just before the White Sunday celebrations in October, and he passed away on November 9. Ten other people in the extended household were battling the highly contagious disease, and only two days later his 6-month-old cousin, Isaac Junior, died.

The boys are now lying together in a concrete burial plot in a corner of the garden, under an umbrella and flowers, with the roar of traffic passing through the surrounding hedge.

Their mothers – sisters-in-law and both in their early twenties – wear special T-shirts for our visit, each representing Lologa and Isaac Junior the same age as the babies.

Ula Siaosi, on the left, with her son Lomé, and Selema Samuelu with her son Adam are seated on the grave of Isaac Junior. Samuelu’s son Lologa also died of measles and is buried in the same place. Photo / Mike Scott

The sorrow is always gross, in a house quieter than usual, without Lologa who runs happily towards a car which returns. Too many other families, including an immediate neighbor, experience the same absence because of measles.

“It’s a sorrow for my family,” says Moors-Samuelu. “We miss them all the time, the two boys. We watch their videos all the time and cry, cry, cry.”

“What to be ashamed of”

A line can be drawn from this New Zealand pain.

Ministry of Health documents obtained from Weekend Herald investigation show epidemics that have placed kiwi children in intensive care could have been avoided if government had acted on expert advice to fill gaps gaping in immunity.

It is likely that the disease then spread with travelers to Samoa – a situation that appalled scientists, including Dr. Helen Petousis-Harris, immunologist and vaccine specialist at the University of Auckland.

“Exporting a disease to a country where healthcare is fragmented is something to be ashamed of,” she said of the probability, which government officials said was highly likely.

The ministry’s report was compiled by its Communicable Disease team with input from the National Verification and Rubella Elimination Committee (NVC), a group of the country’s best experts who report to the Organization world health.

Measles epidemics had hit New Zealand, particularly south of Auckland with its large Pasifika population, when the report was finalized in August, but had not taken off in the Pacific, where 83 Samoans live – mostly babies and children – would ultimately be lost.

“The epidemics have been fueled by the immunity deficit of the New Zealand population,” the ministry warned. “No funding has been available at the national level to support additional immunization activities to increase immunity against measles.”

Dr. Nikki Turner: “I lose sleep over the children of Samoa who died and were seriously ill, and those who were seriously ill in New Zealand.” Photo / provided

For years, the panel of experts has argued in vain for “catch-up” and targeted immunization programs, and its members – chaired by Dr Nikki Turner, director of the National Vaccine Counseling Center – have been clear on the cost of inaction.

“CNV has not been informed of the status of its recommendations and the government response (and) notes with disappointment that the recent increase in measles imports and subsequent outbreaks could have been avoided if its recommendations had been implemented in a timely manner, “said the ministry. declared report.

These recommendations were first formulated in May 2017 and included the urgent need to fill the immunity gaps against measles and to start catch-up vaccination work against MMR. A regional meeting of the United Nations health agency in 2018 reiterated the need for action.

The ministry noted in the August report that it is planning targeted immunization for 2020 – however, it is subject to funding and “to date, there has been no commitment of resources to ensure this happens systematically and effectively across the country. “

The money is finally about to be found, the Associate Minister of Health, Julie Anne Genter, confirming an imminent announcement on the reduction of immunity gaps which, she says, has persisted for decades. Genter National blames for funding that only occurs in the last year of the government’s term.

“We were elected at the end of 2017, by which time the 2017/18 fiscal year is already underway. And then certainly we had a huge list of things we needed to do (in the area of ​​health). And now I’ve asked the Department of Fast-Track Health to prevent this from happening again – so we’re going to do this work, that’s what I can do.

“What this demonstrates is why it is so important to have a well-funded health care system. We are constantly juggling different needs, and the previous government was short of funds for health and that meant there were a lot competing needs at the time of our government. “

Julie Anne Genter says overcoming inequality is key to filling the immunity gap. Photo / Mark Mitchell

This reasoning was challenged by National Health spokesman Michael Woodhouse, who said that the previous government had lowered childhood immunization rates from 67% in 2007 to around 93% in October 2017.

“Since then, immunization rates for 19 of our 20 DHBs have dropped. If Julie Anne Genter wants to find someone to blame for last year’s measles epidemic, she should look in the mirror.

“It is a matter entirely of the responsibility of this government and it should step up and improve immunization rates rather than playing the record broken by blaming the previous government.”

Genter took responsibility for measles at the end of July, and before a request for an official information law by the Weekend Herald, she had not seen the ministry’s August report. An independent review of the response to measles is expected by the end of next month and “will include communications with decision makers,” she said.

A mass of death

The sound of the children singing returned to Toamua Congregational Christian Church. During the terrifying months of the measles epidemic, young people were not allowed to attend services because the disease went from house to house.

“It was indeed strange not having children in church,” recalls the Rev. Dr. Eletise Suluvale. “The song was sorely missed by our congregation. To me as a pastor, it seemed unreal that half of my congregation was not present.”

The Reverend Dr. Eletise Suluvale of the Christian Congregational Church in Toamua, Samoa, buried three children from his church who died of measles. Photo / Mike Scott

Suluvale’s family left their home in front of the church so that an emergency vaccination clinic could be set up. When they returned, more than two weeks later, the area was sanded with water and each surface cleaned.

The prolonged fear was something he had never experienced before. Only the 2009 tsunami compares, he says, but the invisible threat of measles is a different terror.

“The tsunami was a unique event. Measles was like a dying man, another dying man, another dying man. He arrived at the stage where he was afraid … for the whole village and all of Samoa – to see this threat, disease deadly, seemingly inevitable.

“Young children die, almost together. We are used to a child in a year, or two or three years. But what we had was seven in a month.”

The Reverend Dr. Eletise Suluvale is a member of the Congregational Christian Church of Toamua in Samoa. Photo / Mike Scott

Suluvale, who studied in New Zealand in his youth before obtaining a doctorate on water quality in Australia, noted media reports on the coronavirus. At Faleolo International Airport, the temperature of new arrivals is taken by officials in medical coats and masks, and those from countries with confirmed cases must produce a medical certificate.

It’s hard to think of another epidemic, just as everyday life – and church chanting – returns to normal.

“We hear that another virus is coming from China,” said the reverend. “Maybe if this one comes to Samoa it will be even more difficult. Hopefully it won’t be babies (this time).”

Claim of racism

About 90 percent of Kiwis are immunized against measles, below the 95 percent that authorities want to guarantee collective immunity, which helps stop the spread of the disease.

Children should receive two MMR vaccines (measles, mumps, rubella), one at 15 months (12 months in Auckland) and the second at four years.

The largest gap in immunity against measles concerns people born between 1980 and 2000, with around 73% of people immunized. As of 2006, coverage reached approximately 93% for the first dose of MMR, but Maori and Pacific children still have lower rates, as do those living in the poorest areas.

Documents show that NVC experts urged officials to “address the factors in the system (including institutional racism) that create equity gaps”.

Institutional racism is a term that means that the procedures or practices of particular organizations cause certain groups to have an advantage over others. In the context of health, this could include the fact that Maori feel less welcome in health services, for example.

Laina Palu, far left, feeds Ifo Palu, 4 months old, next to the grave of her daughter Lagia, 5, who died of measles. Photo / Mike Scott

The problem is drawing attention in health circles. Auckland and Northland DHBs have given special training to staff after concluding that institutional racism is one of the main reasons for the poor health of Maori and New Zealanders in the Pacific. And the Health Quality and Safety Commission recently published a historic report finding that institutional racism is seriously harming the Maori, with its chairman, Professor Alan Merry, warning: “services are not as accessible Maori, and even after accessing services, Maori do not experience the same benefits. “

Genter avoids using the term in our interview, but says overcoming inequality is the key to filling the immunity gap – much more than countering anti-vaccine feelings.

“The research I have seen in New Zealand suggests that reluctance to vaccine, or downright anti-vaxx, is a very small percentage, about 1%. Really, the main barrier to achieving high levels of immunity are the logistical barriers .. one of the reasons why we have now allowed community pharmacists to administer MMR vaccines. “

Illness without borders

Concluding its report in August, the team from the Ministry of Communicable Diseases warned: “If measles is not brought under control, the current situation in New Zealand could become a threat to other less resource-rich countries. region”. He wanted “measures to ensure that travelers entering and leaving New Zealand are vaccinated”.

In 2018, the World Health Organization encouraged authorities to think about innovative ways to combat measles, but the ministry admitted that the measures taken were not sufficient, including “no successful engagement with the health sector. booking trips to ensure that all bookings remember that vaccination before the trip -up is recommended and free. “

Many Samoan children fell ill with measles during the epidemic due to the country’s low vaccination rates. Photo / Mike Scott

The ease of travel from measles contrasts with the obstacles placed before the coronavirus, including New Zealand blocking all travelers from mainland China. Were the authorities too lax?

“New Zealand followed the recommendations of the World Health Organization, which did not recommend travel restrictions,” said Genter. “Certainly with the coronavirus, since it is completely new, a more cautious approach has been adopted than what is strictly in the WHO recommendations.”

A bad neighbor

Samoa declared a measles epidemic in mid-October. Unlike its Pacific neighbors, its vaccination rate was very low – fertile conditions for a disease that is the most contagious in the world, with a single case capable of infecting an additional 12 to 18 people, on average.

Foreign Minister Winston Peters, who visited Samoa during the epidemic, previously spoke of the probability that the disease originated in New Zealand. However, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (Mfat) later confirmed that it was “very likely” that New Zealand was the main source, a position shared by the Samoan government.

The Samoan authorities are facing their own criticisms. Vaccination rates were among the lowest in the world, and the country’s MMR vaccination program was suspended for months due to the deaths of two toddlers in 2018. It was later confirmed that these cases were due to human error when nurses (later imprisoned for manslaughter) were incorrect vaccines prepared with expired anesthesia. Fear spread among parents, fueled by anti-vaxxers, and vaccination against measles did not resume until April 2019.

Laina Palu, with the children of her village, are seated next to the tomb of her daughter Lagia Palu. Photo / Mike Scott

Opposition MPs are calling for an investigation, saying the government has no epidemic plan. This week, the Samoa Observer wrote a scathing editorial highlighting low immunization rates and under-resourced hospitals, concluding: “83 innocent lives were lost during the measles crisis; many of them could have been be spared. “

New Zealand intensified during the outbreaks, Genter said, including medical teams and the funding and donation of more than 100,000 vaccines. When asked if we still share the blame, the Associate Minister of Health said that the spread of measles was global.

“There was a risk of an epidemic wherever there was a lack of vaccination and this was particularly true in Samoa. It is an absolute tragedy, and I agree – we must now do the work so that it does not never happen again; let us close our immunity “in New Zealand. “

Petousis-Harris of the University of Auckland says it is shameful that New Zealand exports measles to a vulnerable neighbor. However, Samoa has discontinued its vaccination program against all expert advice.

“If measles did not come from New Zealand, it could come from somewhere else. If it is not last year, this year or next year. It is only a matter of time … all countries are at risk if they do not have an effective immunization program in place. Each. “

This proved the case in New Zealand, says Petousis-Harris, and it is extremely fortunate that no one died here.

Gloria Palu, 8, has a framed photo of herself with her sister Lagia Palu, 5 (right in the photo), who died of measles. Photo / Mike Scott

“The cost of the epidemic (in New Zealand) has been enormous, many people have been admitted to hospital and some have required intensive care. This translates into both monetary costs and affected lives. It was always the risk of not filling the immunity gap. “

Dr. Nikki Turner, speaking as director of the National Vaccination Advisory Center at the University of Auckland, said that New Zealand and Samoa “learned a hard lesson last year that we have learned chose to prioritize our health priority. ” His view is that if the recommendations of his committee had been acted on, “then if it weren’t for the complete cessation of measles, at least there would have been lower rates because the spread would have been less “.

“New Zealand has focused on improving immunization coverage for children and has made good progress on our very poor historical record, but we have not pursued this improvement adequately to focus on obtaining and maintaining high measles coverage in the general population, which has tragic consequences for our children. “

Measles is an international traveler, says Turner, so blaming one country or another for spreading it isn’t helpful. Instead, New Zealand and other countries should help Samoa improve and maintain immunization coverage.

“Although it is truly disappointing that New Zealand has transmitted measles, measles is currently widely transmitted between many countries.

“High immunization coverage is difficult to obtain and maintain … (but) measles is preventable. I am losing sleep over the children of Samoa who died and were seriously ill, and those who were seriously ill in New Zealand . “

Memory

Taugata Launiu is buried in front of her family’s front door and next to a bed of purple flowers. From there you can see the homes of two other families who lost a child due to measles.

Lima Launiu and Launiu Time took their 9-month-old daughter to hospital when she fell ill, but say they were discharged and said that their youngest child was fine. Two days later, she died at home after coughing and shortness of breath.

Fomai Malivao continues to mourn Taugata Launiu, her 9-month-old granddaughter who died of measles and was buried in front of her family’s house. Photo / Mike Scott

Lima has almost gone mad with grief, she says. Due to the risk of transmission, the funeral in November was limited to the family. It was directed by the Reverend Suluvale.

He buried two other children of his congregation, in quick succession.

“It looks like the illness was going from family to family. It was a pretty scary experience for our village,” he says.

“At that time, the state of emergency was in place, and that’s why at the funeral, only family members were there, me and my wife. It was harder for her, because as as a mother, she can feel the loss of mothers. “

Faamanu, left, and EJ are the cousins ​​of Taugata Launiu, a 9-month-old girl who died of measles. Photo / Mike Scott

Death is not hidden in Samoa and as daily life returns to normal, it does it around Taugata, Lologa, Isaac Junior and 80 other people lost in the terrible months of the end of 2019.

“Most of the children buried because of this epidemic have been buried in front of the houses, so you can easily see their graves when you move,” said Reverend Suluvale. “They will always call us back.”

EJ, left, and Aso are sitting on the grave of their 9-month-old cousin, Taugata Launiu, who died of measles. Photo / Mike Scott. (TagsToTranslate) New Zealand