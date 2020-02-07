Samoa measles disaster linked to inaction by New Zealand government

By
Nellie Donald
-
0
16
Samoa measles disaster linked to inaction by New Zealand government

The measles outbreaks that infected thousands of people and placed young people in intensive care could have been prevented if the government had heeded expert advice and filled the immunity gaps. Nicholas Jones reports from a Samoan village where at least 10 children died in a disaster that ravaged the Pacific nation.

Tafoe Moors_Samuelu, on the left and Samuelu Isaako lost two grandsons in the measles epidemic. Photo / Mike Scott

Ula Siaosi, on the left, with her son Lomé, and Selema Samuelu with her son Adam are seated on the grave of Isaac Junior. Samuelu’s son Lologa also died of measles and is buried in the same place. Photo / Mike Scott

“What to be ashamed of”

Dr. Nikki Turner: “I lose sleep over the children of Samoa who died and were seriously ill, and those who were seriously ill in New Zealand.” Photo / provided

Julie Anne Genter says overcoming inequality is key to filling the immunity gap. Photo / Mark Mitchell

“It is a matter entirely of the responsibility of this government and it should step up and improve immunization rates rather than playing the record broken by blaming the previous government.”

A mass of death

The Reverend Dr. Eletise Suluvale of the Christian Congregational Church in Toamua, Samoa, buried three children from his church who died of measles. Photo / Mike Scott

The Reverend Dr. Eletise Suluvale is a member of the Congregational Christian Church of Toamua in Samoa. Photo / Mike Scott

Claim of racism

Laina Palu, far left, feeds Ifo Palu, 4 months old, next to the grave of her daughter Lagia, 5, who died of measles. Photo / Mike Scott

Illness without borders

Many Samoan children fell ill with measles during the epidemic due to the country’s low vaccination rates. Photo / Mike Scott

A bad neighbor

Laina Palu, with the children of her village, are seated next to the tomb of her daughter Lagia Palu. Photo / Mike Scott

Gloria Palu, 8, has a framed photo of herself with her sister Lagia Palu, 5 (right in the photo), who died of measles. Photo / Mike Scott

Memory

Fomai Malivao continues to mourn Taugata Launiu, her 9-month-old granddaughter who died of measles and was buried in front of her family’s house. Photo / Mike Scott

Faamanu, left, and EJ are the cousins ​​of Taugata Launiu, a 9-month-old girl who died of measles. Photo / Mike Scott

EJ, left, and Aso are sitting on the grave of their 9-month-old cousin, Taugata Launiu, who died of measles. Photo / Mike Scott. (TagsToTranslate) New Zealand

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR