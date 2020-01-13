Samoan fruit bats will be featured in the quarters to be released by the US Mint next month

Loading...

The United States Mint has released the final designs for the America the Beautiful Quarters program, and one of the designs shows a Samoan fruit bat hanging in a tree with its pup.

The neighborhood was designed by Richard Masters, and Phebe Hemphill was the sculptor, according to the US Mint. It is released to honor the American Samoa National Park.

The neighborhood’s design is used to raise awareness of the Samoan fruit bats’ threatened status due to habitat loss and commercial hunting, the US Mint said. Samoan fruit bats are native to the National Park of American Samoa.

Located 2,600 miles southwest of Hawaii, it is one of the most remote parks in the US National Park System, the US Mint says.

The America the Beautiful Quarters program was launched in 2010 by the United States Mint. 56 quarter dollar coins with motifs from national parks and other national sites appear annually.

