Sampson Lewkowicz meets with the President of Panama to discuss the amateur program

RINGSIDE 07/02/2020

Yesterday, on February 6th, in Panama, Sampson Lewkowicz promoter from Sampson Boxing accepted an invitation to a meeting with the country’s president, the honorable Laurentino “Nito” Cortizo Cohen, to discuss the rebirth of her amateur boxing program.

The Presidents of the World Boxing Council (WBC) and the International Federation (IBF), the Mexican Mauricio Sulaimán and the American Daryl Peoples also attended the meeting at the Palacio de las Garzas in Panama City, the legendary local journalist Juan Carlos Tapia, whose program ” The Best of Boxing ”has been running in Panama continuously for 45 years and when the world’s longest running sports TV program was included in the Guinness Book of Records.

Uruguayan-born Lewkowicz, who oversaw the WBC New Dawn of Uruguayan Boxing program (which Sulaimán calls “the best amateur program in the universe”), explained Cortizo the details of the successful plan and how it could be implemented in Panama.

Cortizo was enthusiastic about the project and showed great interest in starting it in Panama to “help the youth and bring light to the tunnel with the noble boxing sport,” he said.

Tapia also expressed his desire to support the program in the hope that it will be “the beginning of Panamanian boxing”.

The program “The Beginning of Panamanian Boxing” (El Nuevo Amanecer Del Boxeo Panameño) will begin shortly with the support of Lewkowicz and the Uruguayan Commission for Amateur and Professional Boxing (CUBAP) and its President Sergio Márquez.