Samsung and NXP pre-announcements generate mixed signals on chip demand

While chip sales seem to have held up reasonably well in the first quarter, there are some signs that industry trends are starting to weaken significantly.

Samsung Electronics (SSNLF) He gave the chip industry some good news on Monday evening when he estimated that his first quarter sales rose 5% annually to around 55 trillion won ($ 45.4 billion). While that number did not live up to a consensus analyst estimate of $ 55.6 trillion ($ 46 billion), it was better than feared, particularly given the sales pressures that the smartphone is currently seeing.

As usual, Samsung, which in addition to phones and chips sells everything from laptops to display panels to washing machines, did not give any details in its announcement before how specific companies were doing in the last quarter. This will be shared in Samsung’s Q1 report of April 23, which should also show Samsung’s outlook on how it expects different companies to proceed in the second quarter and the second half of 2020.

But with the demand for smartphones / home electronics / home appliances both believed to be under pressure, many think that strong chip sales – particularly for Samsung’s massive DRAM and NAND flash memory activities – have enabled it to achieve positive sales growth. .

Two weeks ago, the memory rival Samsung Micron Technology (MU) – Receive a report with better results and indications than expected. Micron expects smartphone, auto and consumer electronics demand to be weaker than previously expected in its May and August quarters. But Micron also mentioned (echoing Nvidia’s comments (NVDA) – Get reports and others) that the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on remote work and the consumption of digital content is driving strong orders from notebook and cloud data center customers.

However, over the past two weeks, there have been signs that NAND prices, which have risen since last fall, have started to slide amid weaker demand for smartphones and flash memory products sold to consumers.

Taiwan’s Digitimes (citing supply chain sources) reported Tuesday that Samsung is looking to match its solid state drive (SSD) inventory, adding that the move raised concerns about NAND market performance in the second half of 2020. Calls to Samsung’s Q1 earnings and to Korean memory rival SK Hynix should give further color to how trending NAND (and DRAM) prices are.

NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) – Get Report, which is believed to be able to get a smaller portion of its chip sales from PCs and end-market data centers than Samsung or Micron, shared a slightly less optimistic announcement Tuesday morning. The Dutch chipmaker said it now plans to report first-quarter revenue of $ 2.021 billion, down 3.5% per annum and below previous guidance from $ 2.195 billion to $ 2.255 billion.

Not surprisingly, NXP said that while Chinese supply chain disruptions have started to subside, end market demand trends elsewhere “have begun to deteriorate significantly”. The company added that the headwinds of the automotive market accelerated due to the closure of the production lines and that weaker demand from the industrial and mobile end market led to the expulsion of orders.

Specifically, NXP also claimed that “it has chosen not to ship approximately $ 150 million of orders to (its) distribution partners” in order to keep the inventory of channels at normal levels. Some NXP peers may not make similar judgment decisions, and NXP itself may still see customer inventories increase among OEMs purchasing directly from it rather than through distributors.

At his March 25 earnings call, Micron admitted that – just as he is building his raw materials inventory to protect himself in the event that his supply chain is interrupted – some of his customers may “increase their DRAM and NAND Products inventory “and that such inventory construction could mask the weakness of end market demand.

If some of Micron’s main customers are making these moves, the same is likely true for Samsung’s main customers and other chip suppliers.

