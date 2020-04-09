Samsung announces the mid-range smartphones Galaxy A51 5G and A71 5G

Yesterday Samsung announced the company’s new Galaxy A51 5G and A71 5G phones – for the first time adding 5G functionality to the company’s probably most popular and successful phone line.

While there is a lot of talk about Samsung’s prestigious high-end Galaxy S series, most of the phones the company sells are actually in its cheaper mid-range range. Especially in recent years, Series A devices have seen great success and being Samsung’s best selling phones. The new A51 and A71 repeat last year’s models, hopefully updating many aspects of the phone without breaking the bank in cost. Current A51 5G and A71 5G phones augment the previously announced A51 and A71 with 5G connectivity.

Samsung Galaxy A51 and A71 series

Galaxy A51 5G

Galaxy A71 5G

SoC

Exynos 980

2x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A77

6x Cortex-A55 at 1.8 GHz

Mali-G76MP5

Screen

6.5 inches

6.7 inches

sAMOLED

FHD + 2400 x 1080 (20: 9)

dimensions

158.9 x 73.6 x 8.7 mm

187 grams

162.5 x 75.5 x 8.1 mm

185 grams

RAM

6 / 8GB

NAND

storage

128 GB

+ mSD

Battery

4500mAh (17.32 Wh) typ.

4370 mAh (16.82 Wh) evaluated

15W

Quick charge

25W

Quick charge

Front camera

32MP

f / 2.2

Primary rear camera

48MP

f / 2.0

64MP

f / 1.8

Secondary

Rear view camera

12MP ultra wide angle

f / 2.2

tertiary

Rear view camera

Camera with 5 MP depth

f / 2.4

Extra

camera

5M macro shot

f / 2.4

4G / 5G

Modem

Exynos 5G – (Integrated)

(Category LTE 16/18)

DL = 1000 Mbps

AC 5×20 MHz, 256 QAM

UL = 200 Mbps

2×20 MHz AC, 256-QAM

(5G NR Sub-6)

DL = 2550 Mbps

UL = 1280 Mbps

SIM size

NanoSIM + eSIM

wireless

802.11a / b / g / n / ac

BT 5.0 LE, NFC, GPS / Glonass / Galileo / BDS

Connectivity

USB Type-C

Special features

Fingerprint sensor on the screen

Start the operating system

Android 10 with Samsung OneUI 2.0

(Not yet confirmed)

Launch prices

n / A

n / A

Although we don’t have complete confirmation from Samsung, the phones are apparently powered by Samsung’s new Exynos 980 premium SoC SLSI: it is the only chip that fits Samsung’s high-level specifications of the new phone’s SoCs. The chipset was released last September and seemed extremely competitive in its positioning, brandishing all similar chip capabilities in its range, including the latest Cortex-A77 CPU cores.

The key aspect of the phones is that they are capable of working with 5G. Samsung here integrates the modem in the chip, which can support networks below 6 GHz (there is no mmWave capacity – both due to lack of technical capacity and the associated higher costs).

Usually Samsung publishes a / or in the SoC specification of a new device when it differs from one region to another. The specs here refer to a single chip – it will be interesting to see if this also means that Samsung is moving forward with the Exynos chip in the U.S. – typically a market where the company has always preferred to use Qualcomm chips.

The phones have 6 or 8 GB of RAM, although Samsung does not specify how this will be chosen as they only list 128 GB of storage space as the only configurable option in this regard. The MicroSD card slot is of course still available for more storage space.

On the front, both the A51 and A71 are equipped with FHD + AMOLED 2400 x 1080 displays, which differ only in the diagonal dimensions of 6.5 “and 6.7”.

These are actually still fairly large phones with 73.6 and 75.5mm widths, both wider than a Galaxy S20 +, with the A71 almost paired with an S20 Ultra wide. Oddly, the smaller A51 is advertised as the heavier of the two new 187g versus 185g phones.

Both are equipped with a central perforation camera configuration, with a 32 MP sensor and an f / 2.2 aperture lens. Samsung’s print renders also show that the camera cropped on the high-end A71 5G is actually larger than the small model – even a little strange.

On the rear of the camera, the smaller A51 is equipped with a 48 MP f / 2.0 sensor, while the A71 has a 64 MP f / 1.8 main camera unit. Both phones share specifications on the remaining 3 modules: a 12 MP f / 2.2 ultra-wide angle camera, a 5 MP f / 2.4 depth camera and a 5 MP f / 2.4 macro camera.

The back glass design is made of glass, but with a more shimmering design effect that is visually distinct and divided into two halves on the phone.

Samsung has not yet announced the official prices for the new 5G variants of the phones (A51 and A71 were around $ / € 300 to $ 400 / €), but says that availability will begin during the month of April depending on the region, subject to 5G availability.

