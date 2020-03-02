[samsung-begins-developing-$220-million-r&d-centre-in-vietnam]



FILE Picture: The emblem of Samsung Electronics is pictured at the firm’s factory in Tijuana, Mexico, June 1, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

March 2, 2020

By Khanh Vu

HANOI (Reuters) – Samsung Electronics has started out constructing a $220 million analysis and growth centre in Vietnam, the South Korean tech giant’s area unit said on Monday.

Construction of the centre in Hanoi will be done by the end of 2022, Samsung Vietnam claimed in a statement, adding that the centre will use involving two,200 and three,000 people.

Samsung is the major one overseas investor in Vietnam, with investments totalling $17 billion, it reported.

The centre is the premier of its type in Southeast Asia and will enhance the company’s analysis capability in these types of spots as artificial intelligence, online of factors, significant knowledge and 5G, it reported.

The Vietnamese governing administration before on Monday announced the graduation of constructing of the R&D centre.

Vietnam’s exports of smartphones and spare pieces, mainly generated by Samsung Electronics, rose four.four% past yr to $51.38 billion, according to governing administration customs knowledge.

(Reporting by Khanh Vu Modifying by Tom Hogue and Muralikumar Anantharaman)