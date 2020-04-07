Samsung expects solid Q1 profits on rising demand for data chips

Samsung Electronics (SSNLF) He expected solid profits in the first quarter on Tuesday, thanks in part to the increased demand for the data center chip triggered by a surge in home business among the coronavirus blocks in markets around the world.

Samsung, the world’s largest chip maker, said it saw operating profits for the three months ending March with 6.4 trillion Koreans won ($ 5.2 billion), a figure that grew by 3.2 % over the same period last year and largely ahead of the road consensus forecast. The group’s revenues, Samsung said, are likely to increase 5% from 55 trillion Korean won over last year.

Samsung will release detailed first quarter earnings data later this month, but recently warned investors that smartphone and consumer electronics sales would be the hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic, which crossed Asia before migrating. in Europe and the United States, but noted that demand from the data center would mitigate some of that impact.

Samsung shares ended Tuesday’s Seoul session 1.85% more than 49,600 Koreans won each, a move that brings the title’s three-month gain to around 11.1%.

“As for memory, in addition to the strong demand for datacenter driven by iperscaler,

the additional demand for home-based cloud services and online shopping has led to an increase in DRAM

growth in shipments (-3% QoQ) and increase in average sales prices (4% QoQ) in the first quarter of 20 “, said Daiwa SK analyst Kim.

“Due to the expansion of the closure of COVID-19 in the United States / Europe, we

take a negative impact on smartphone / TV shipments from mid-March, “he added.” For mobile devices,

while we believe that lower smartphone shipments (-14% QoQ) resulted in lower revenue,

we assume that the cost savings of market expenses have positively affected its operating profit in

1Q20. “

