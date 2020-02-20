[samsung-launches-galaxy-phones-around-the-globe-with-a-unusual-“one,quot-notification]

%MINIFYHTML768245408224ec528f173e063cde494c11%

%MINIFYHTML768245408224ec528f173e063cde494c12%

In what seems to be a curious incident, Galaxy cellular phone buyers all over the world have been given a mysterious notification from Samsung’s Find My Mobile software. The notify, which numerous end users are reporting, simply just reads “one,quot with a different “one,quot below it.

Our possess executive editor, Dieter Bohn, acquired the notification on his Galaxy Z Flip, which is in the procedure of staying examined for review. Touching the notify apparently does practically nothing but shut the notification tone.

%MINIFYHTML768245408224ec528f173e063cde494c13%

%MINIFYHTML768245408224ec528f173e063cde494c14% An instance of the Uncover My Cellular notification been given. Picture: Dieter Bohn / The Verge

%MINIFYHTML768245408224ec528f173e063cde494c15% %MINIFYHTML768245408224ec528f173e063cde494c16%

Samsung is not the initially enterprise to send out peculiar notifications to a broad viewers. Past year, OnePlus accidentally criticized its customers with perplexing textual content and Chinese figures in what turned out to be a unsuccessful inner check for a computer software update.

The edge Samsung has been contacted for a lot more facts about what’s guiding the mysterious notify nowadays that has produced many Galaxy proprietors anxious.

Does anyone else get me to locate my cellular force notification that virtually gave me a coronary heart assault? Jesus Christ Samsung – Josh Broom (@BroomDoom) February 20, 2020