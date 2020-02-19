[samsung-poised-to-benefit-from-china-virus-woes-afflicting-apple,-other-rivals]



February 19, 2020

By Hyunjoo Jin

SEOUL (Reuters) – Samsung Electronics stands to be a important beneficiary of the China manufacturing issues announced by rival Apple Inc on Monday, reaping the benefits of a ten years-prolonged bet on small-charge smartphone manufacturing in Vietnam.

Fifty percent of Samsung’s smartphones are now built in Vietnam, where the coronavirus that has crippled the China functions of Apple and several other companies has so much had only a constrained influence on its manufacturing.

Apple reported on Monday it would not satisfy its earnings guidance for the March quarter because of to the coronavirus impact on both equally production and revenue in China, exactly where most iPhones are designed. Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp last 7 days also flagged a strike to its March quarter sales.

Huawei, an additional significant Samsung rival, has not declared any output troubles, but Samsung insiders, analysts and suppliers count on it will also be hit tricky because of to its heavy reliance on Chinese production and pieces. A lot of Chinese and international companies have begun to re-open up China factories that have been idled for months, but shortages of staff and other issues have in a lot of instances stored output to a minimum amount.

Samsung has also largely ceded the China sector to its rivals in modern several years, that means it won’t go through from the keep closures and drop in desire that is hitting Apple and other individuals.

“Samsung is improved positioned to climate the virus fallout than its formidable rivals these kinds of as Huawei and Apple,” a person with information of Samsung’s offer chain explained to Reuters.

“The virus uncovered China hazards. We come to feel fortuitous that we ended up capable to escape the threats,” he reported.

A further particular person familiar with Samsung’s imagining explained to Reuters: “Samsung does not say it publicly. But it is relieved.”

Nevertheless, two sources acquainted with Samsung’s Vietnam operations cautioned that ought to the virus outbreak be extended, Samsung would truly feel the effects, as the corporation resources several elements from China.

Difficulties with cross-border shipments also cropped up in the early phases of the virus outbreak as Vietnam imposed stricter border controls, according to Hong Sun, vice chairman of Korea Chamber of Enterprise in Vietnam. The difficulties have given that been fixed, Sun mentioned, but risks remain if Chinese components suppliers are unable to get back again to operate.

Samsung also relies on Chinese agreement producers for some small-stop types.

In a statement to Reuters, the company claimed: “We are earning our best effort to limit any impression on our functions.”

TrendForce not too long ago slash its 1st quarter manufacturing forecasts for Huawei by 15% and Apple by 10%. It cut projections for Samsung Electronics by a lesser three%.

Prior to the virus, the international smartphone industry experienced been envisioned to conclude two consecutive yrs of falls, pushed by smartphones jogging on quicker 5G wi-fi networks. But the virus outbreak will toss chilly water on any rebound, with international shipments most likely to record a different drop.

Because commencing cellphone generation in Vietnam in 2009, Samsung has aggressively boosted output by way of more cost-effective labor and generous governing administration incentives. A number of South Korean suppliers followed fit, powering its breakneck progress.

Samsung ended its possess smartphone output in China very last year as its sector share plunged to practically zero.

Apple would make most of its iPhones in China by means of Taiwanese corporation Foxconn. Production amenities there that create Apple’s Apple iphone and other electronics have started to reopen, but they are ramping up additional slowly but surely than anticipated, Apple said on Monday.

Previous 7 days, Samsung unveiled a trio of flagship Galaxy s20 smartphones as nicely as its new foldable cellphone. Sources said the virus could hold off new item launches by rivals.

