[samsung-presents-cellular-phone-delivery-services-for-check-use-to-journey-out-coronavirus-impact]



FILE Photo: TM Roh, president & head of mobile communications enterprise of Samsung Electronics, unveils the Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Extremely smartphones during Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020 in San Francisco, California, U.S. February 11, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam/File Photograph

February 18, 2020

By Heekyong Yang and Hyunjoo Jin

SEOUL (Reuters) – Samsung Electronics <005930.KS> has launched smartphone shipping and delivery companies for customers to test its new products, as the unfold of the coronavirus has prompted the tech giant to cancel advertising activities and brace for weak shop gross sales.

The shift highlights attempts made by the world-wide smartphone marketplace, a person of the tech sectors most hurt by the virus outbreak in China, to lessen the impact on enterprise.

Analysts say the virus may slash need for smartphones by 50 % in the very first quarter in China, the world’s most important current market for the units.

Apple Inc warned on Monday it was unlikely to satisfy a profits concentrate on set just a few months ago, even though Xiaomi Corp <1810.HK> had to livestream its smartphone start occasion last week simply because of nationwide restrictions on vacation and significant gatherings.

Samsung, which unveiled a new foldable smartphone and a trio of its flagship Galaxy S20 versions very last 7 days, is also curtailing brick-and-mortar marketing and advertising.

The South Korean smartphone maker has made the decision to sharply reduce the amount of in-shop “experimental zones,” the place people can try out the hottest phones, and skip promotional events these as “Galaxy fan parties” for the most current machine over worries about the distribute of the virus, dubbed SARS-Cov-2.

There will only be 9 these kinds of zones for the Galaxy S20, in comparison with the 130 it experienced for Galaxy Note 10 collection in South Korea, according to Samsung’s internet site.

Samsung consumers who want to try out the Galaxy S20 can have one particular shipped to their door and can use it for up to 24 several hours. A shipping worker will select it up right after that, two folks familiar with the matter advised Reuters, speaking on situation of anonymity because they are not licensed to discuss to the media.

“We are introducing a new provider, as coronavirus-relevant issues could consequence in significantly less in-retail store encounter,” one particular of the men and women said, incorporating that the support is expected to be obtainable only in some elements of South Korea.

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang Modifying by Miyoung Kim and Gerry Doyle)