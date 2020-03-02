[samsung-starts-setting-up-$220-million-r&d-centre-in-vietnam]



FILE Picture: The brand of Samsung Electronics is pictured at the firm’s manufacturing facility in Tijuana, Mexico, June 1, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

March 2, 2020

By Khanh Vu

HANOI (Reuters) – Samsung Electronics has started out constructing a $220 million investigate and enhancement heart in Vietnam, the South Korean tech giant’s community unit reported on Monday.

But a ground-breaking ceremony, scheduled for this past Saturday, was canceled mainly because of a virus outbreak that led to journey constraints on South Koreans, Hong Solar, the vice chairman of Korea Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam, instructed Reuters.

A Samsung Electronics spokeswoman verified the cancellation, but did not offer any other information.

Design of the heart in Hanoi will be done by the conclude of 2022, Samsung Vietnam claimed in a assertion, adding that the middle will make use of in between 2,200 and three,000 individuals.

Samsung is the single most significant overseas trader in Vietnam, with investments totaling $17 billion, it claimed.

The centre as prepared would be the greatest of its type in Southeast Asia and will enrich the company’s exploration functionality in these types of regions as artificial intelligence, web of factors, major info and 5G, it mentioned.

The Vietnamese authorities earlier on Monday announced the graduation of making of the R&D heart.

Vietnam’s exports of smartphones and spare pieces, typically developed by Samsung Electronics, rose 4.4% last 12 months to $51.38 billion, in accordance to government customs facts.

Vietnam explained on Friday it will suspend visa-cost-free vacation for South Koreans starting on Saturday, Feb. 29, amid fears about the coronavirus spreading.

Very last 7 days, Vietnam banned tourists from coronavirus-hit areas of South Korea. South Korea accounted for a quarter of Vietnam’s 18 million holidaymakers past calendar year, the 2nd-most important team following Chinese readers.

(Reporting by Khanh Vu Added reporting by Hyunjoo Jin in Seoul Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Tom Hogue)