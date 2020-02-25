samsung-suggests-it-leaked-information-on-a-handful-of-united-kingdom-buyers

Samsung explained Tuesday that a "complex error,quot brought on its site to demonstrate personal information and facts from other buyers.

The technologies corporation said the error only afflicted its Uk internet site at http://samsung.com/Uk and afflicted a lot less than 150 consumers.

Individuals who logged in have been equipped to see the identify, phone amount, handle, e mail tackle and previous orders of an additional human being. Samsung mentioned it did not filter card information.

The South Korean company is the world's largest cell phone producer and a key producer of electronic products and solutions, together with chips and televisions.