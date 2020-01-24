Samsung Thailand is raising awareness of endangered animals with the experience of Sanctuary

Samsung is committed to raising awareness of Thailand’s most vulnerable animals after Samsung SanctuARy launched a unique AR experience.

In cooperation with WeAreSocial Australia, Samsung’s augmented reality project warns of the endangerment of the rarest species in Thailand. 16 of Thailand’s best creators have teamed up to create 10 artistic representations of endangered animals using the Galaxy Note10’s AR doodle feature.

From 14-year-old talents to established artists, the work was accessible via the AR functions of Facebook Messenger.

Visitors are asked to scan a code to access the AR experience through a messenger bot. The AR lens then takes the endangered animals into user hands and encourages them to stand up and take action to raise awareness of the plight of these species and promote their distribution on social media.

“The collaboration was critical to making our project a reality, not just the artists represented in it,” said Edu Pou, executive creative director of We Are Social.

“Our We Are Social Sydney team worked very closely with Samsung Global and Samsung Thailand, Facebook and Resn’s technology assistants to take the work to a higher level.”

Holy visitors can also unlock a vanishing face filter to emphasize and further dramatize how these animals are slowly disappearing from the planet. Users select the animal they want to embody and after a few seconds the filter disappears.