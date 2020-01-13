Samurai Japan has the chance to reach a new audience at the Tokyo Olympics

Loading...

Atsunori Inaba, manager of Samurai Japan, said during a lecture in Hokkaido last month that there was no parade after the national team’s win at Premier 12 in November.

After all, the Premier12 was a tournament with the 12 best teams in the world, but without their MLB talent. Japan not only won, it was the first senior national team title since the 2009 World Baseball Classic.

Inaba’s observation also came after Japan’s rugby team, the Brave Blossoms, was showered with praise from many fans, many of whom were new to the sport, after the Rugby World Cup on the streets of Tokyo.

You can understand what Inaba might have come up with. The rugby team’s historic entry into the quarter-finals sparked a boom in Japan and helped make the first World Cup a success outside of a traditional rugby stronghold. You deserve praise. But the baseball team won their tournament so we don’t forget.

“We were the best in the world and didn’t make a parade,” said Inaba. according to Nikkan Sports. “There’s a dangerous feeling for baseball.”

The danger is that the armor of a baseball, even as Japan’s main sport, has cracks. Sumo is Japan’s national pastime, but baseball has held its heart for decades.

But the game faces threats. There is more competition for football and rugby athletes, and that doesn’t mean that Japan’s demographics are changing. In today’s technology world, there are simply more things that are catching the attention of potential players and fans.

However, the upcoming Tokyo Olympics are an opportunity for the game. Winning Olympic gold, even without an MLB player, is what attracts attention.

A rising tide lifts all the boats, and the Olympic spotlight can only help baseball gain new fans and possibly encourage greater stake in the base.

If the people who run NPB are worth their salt, there are already plans to benefit from a good performance from Samurai Japan.

Unlike other sports, baseball no longer falls out of the public eye after the end of Tokyo 2020. The Japanese baseball season will resume after the Olympic tournament – Japan’s MLB stars will play as Tokyo 2020 continues – and fans drawn to the Olympic glory must be high on the agenda. Baseball’s core audience is not getting any younger, and the ability to connect with a new generation or new fans in general is important to the continued health of the home game.

Of course, the most important requirement for everything samurai Japan needs to win gold.

The lack of MLB members is actually beneficial for Japan and the country won the Premier12 in similar circumstances. Inaba could build an even stronger team for Tokyo 2020 if he gets the ace pitchers Kodai Senga and Tomoyuki Sugano on board, and maybe players like Yuki Yanagita.

Despite its reputation, Japan has never won Olympic gold in baseball. Being on home soil increases the pressure. So soon there will be no chance, because baseball is already on the agenda for the Paris Games in 2024.

Winning would also help get rid of the bitter taste of the latest Olympic sport. That was in Beijing in 2008, and a Japanese team with some future MLB players (Norichika Aoki, Yu Darvish and Masahiro Tanaka to name a few) finished fourth and came back empty-handed. It’s not difficult to say that the squad could be a warning story for Inaba’s players. After all, Inaba was on the team himself.

Baseball is in no way going to fail if Japan doesn’t win gold. But success could give the game a nice boost.

The Brave Blossoms were celebrated for their performance on the pitch as well as for the possible lasting impact they could have on rugby in Japan and Japanese rugby around the world.

Inaba could get his parade – or at least part of it – in time. But he has to earn it first and in a way do what the rugby team did for them for his sport.