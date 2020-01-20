San Antonio club shooting: manhunt underway after 2 dead and 5 injured instead of Ventura music, police say

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – A manhunt was underway Sunday evening after two people were killed and five others injured in a shooting inside a San Antonio club, Texas officials said.

Police said police were called shortly after 8:00 p.m. Sunday at La Ventura, a music venue located along the portion of the San Antonio Reach Museum on River Drive.

San Antonio police chief William McManus told KENS-TV that an argument had led to the murder of several customers. One victim died at the scene and six others were taken to hospital, where one was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival.

The victims have not been identified. McManus said the deceased victim at the club was a man.

McManus said he was confident that a suspect would soon be identified and apprehended. No further information was immediately available.

Description of suspect:

Middle Eastern man with heavy accent

Age: 40-50

average build

5’07

150 lbs

Dark hair

Suspicious vehicle: dark color, four-door, BMW, with sunroof

Anyone with information is asked to call the SAPD Special Victims Unit at 210-207-2313.

