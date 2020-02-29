San Antonio officers fatally shoot a guy aiming with a gun, law enforcement say – Up Information Details Dallas / Fort Worth

SAN ANTONIO (CBSDFW.COM) – A 45-year-outdated man was shot deadly by law enforcement after aiming a gun at officers in a home on Saturday early morning, San Antonio police said.

Just ahead of 6: 30 a.m. On February 29, officers responded to a disturbance call in the 300 block of Concio Avenue after a girl referred to as indicating that a male in his mother's property was creating riots with a gun.

When the police arrived, they took 3 young children out of the property before coming into. And although they were being within, the male, who has not been determined, pointed his gun at the brokers and two agents shot him various periods.

Police chief William McManus mentioned the guy was the intermittent boyfriend of the woman's mother who named the law enforcement. The mother was not at home at the time of the taking pictures.

This is an ongoing investigation.