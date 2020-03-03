[san-bernardino-deputy-okay-immediately-after-patrol-automobile-crashes,-lands-on-pickup-truck-all-through-pursuit]

by: Tony Kurzweil, with reporting by Nancy Fontan

A San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputy is Alright after losing management of a patrol car and crashing through a pursuit Sunday night.

The functions began about eight p.m. when a deputy tried to end a car or truck in close proximity to the intersection of East Baseline Road and Bobbett Drive, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Jodi Miller explained.

The driver refused to pull around and a pursuit ensued. Officers did not disclose the cause for the tried targeted visitors end.

Cellphone video exhibits a second patrol vehicle, which was farther again in the pursuit, launching into the air while passing as a result of an intersection.

The deputy missing command when the SUV landed and then crashed into a parked pickup truck near West Fifth Road and Sunnyside Avenue.

