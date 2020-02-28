san-clemente-woman-sentenced-to-51-decades-to-everyday-living-in-2018-dui-crash-that-killed-three-las-vegas-teens

HUNTINGTON Seashore, Calif. (KABC) — A San Clemente lady was sentenced to 51 years to daily life on Thursday for her position in a DUI crash in Huntington Seaside that killed 3 teenagers from Las Vegas while they were being on spring split.

Bani Duarte, 29, experienced been convicted of second-diploma murder in the March 2018 crash. She was driving at superior speeds on the Pacific Forged Freeway when she rear-ended one more car or truck that was stopped at a purple mild. The teens’ automobile erupted in flames, leaving all 3 of them deceased at the scene.

The 17- and 18-yr-olds, who ended up established to graduate from higher school later that year, had been identified by family associates and friends as Brooke Hawley, Dyland Mack and A.J. Rossi.

“It’s just awful,” Kelsi Halls, a mate of the victims, reported tearfully even though going to a makeshift memorial close to the crash web site. “I just are not able to feel this transpired. I did not want to consider it. I just observed him and he’s long gone now.”

Halls said the deceased had been learners at Centennial High School in Las Vegas.

Duarte was unharmed in the crash.

