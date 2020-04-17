San Diego Comic Con canceled in a coronavirus pandemic

Whole country – San Diego Comic Con International will not be held this year.

San Diego Comic Con canceled in 2020

The decision was due to coronavirus-related restrictions on large gatherings

According to the organizer, this event will be held in 2021

Due to coronavirus-related restrictions on the large-scale rallying epidemic announced by the organizers on Friday, the popular pop culture conference has been cancelled.

“Continent monitoring of the California Governor’s health advisory and recent statements has revealed that it is unsafe to move forward with plans for this year.” Comic-Con Website Statement The above.

The Comic-Con was originally held from 23 to 26 July, but from 22 to 25 July 2021 at the San Diego Convention Center.

The event was canceled for the first time in its 50-year history.

In a statement, Comic Con spokesman David Granzer said, “It’s sad to take this action at extraordinary times, and we know it’s the right decision. “. “We look forward to seeing you all again and sharing in a community we all love and enjoy.”

Earlier this week, Governor of California, Gavin Newtham, said he was not optimistic about the revival of “gatherings” for activities such as concerts and sporting events in 2020.

Comic-Con will attend other major events canceled due to a pandemic, such as Austin’s SXSW.

