San Diego Comic-Con was canceled due to a pandemic coronavirus

San Diego Comic-Con has become the latest high-profile event that was canceled for the first time in 50 years because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The large-scale annual entertainment and comics convention, attended by more than 167,000 people, was scheduled to take place from 23 to 26 July. The next edition will take place in 2021 from July 22 to July 25.

“Extraordinary times require extraordinary measures, and when we are saddened to take this action, we know it is the right decision,” said Comic-Con spokesman David Glanzer. “We look forward to a time when we can meet and share again in a community we all love and love.”

Those with canceled badges this year will either be able to request a refund or transfer it to Comic-Con next year, and those who have booked with an onPeak hotel partner will be automatically refunded.

The worlds of film and television have been hit hard by the COVID-19 epidemic and its impact, which has delayed high-profile comic book films such as Wonder Woman 1984 and Black Widow.

The next installment in the James Bond franchise, “No Time To Die,” became the first major movie to be delayed, with its premiere on April 2 due in November.

The television show had to suspend shooting because of the outbreak, including the Disney + Falcon and Winter Soldier and Farga TV series.