San Diego County to concern $1,000 fines to people disregarding COVID-19 constraints

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — San Diego County supervisors are threatening to high-quality men and women $1,000 for disregarding COVID-19 restrictions.

As of midnight, the county will enact even tougher policies restricting entry to general public locations. Seaside and shoreline parking will be prohibited.

The new regulations will also force the use of protecting masks in businesses that are nevertheless in operation. Personnel at gas stations, pharmacies, markets, merchants, choose-out sites and many other establishments where workers come in call with the public have to use masks.

The typical public is also staying urged to have on protective masks in community but are not mandated to do so.

The County of San Diego is suggesting persons also try out bandanas and scarves to protect their faces given that these items can be washed and utilized again.

April is remaining termed “a critical month” for San Diego County by Supervisor Nathan Fletcher.

“We completely and unequivocally believe that the thirty day period of April is the thirty day period that will ascertain our trajectory as a area,” said Fletcher.

San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher is urging San Diegans to keep on with social distancing, remaining indoors and hand washing. The County of San Diego is threatening to concern citations of $1,000 to persons who don’t comply with COVID-19 restrictions.

Fletcher mentioned the thirty day period of April will exhibit no matter whether San Diego turns out to be an “Italy or New York.” He is urging people today to proceed with social distancing, keeping indoors and hand-washing.