San Francisco 49ers choose Georgia restricted close Charlie Woerner in 6th round of the 2020 NFL Draft

Charlie Woerner grew to become the sixth Georgia Bulldog off the board in the 2020 NFL Draft as Woerner was taken by the San Francisco 49ers took him in the sixth spherical with choose No. 190.

Woerner performed tight stop for the Bulldogs around the past 4 seasons just after signing with Kirby Smart’s first class as the Ga head coach.

Superior ol’ Charlie Woerner heads to the @49ers. Good luck and congrats, Charlie! #NFLDraft

📺 Live: @ESPN, @ABCNetwork, @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/EgYyz7A4bq

— Georgia Soccer (@GeorgiaFootball) April 25, 2020

Woerner didn’t have a ton of go-catching generation at Ga, as he caught just 9 passes for 78 yards and a one landing previous year. He started out every match very last year for the Bulldogs this earlier period and performed in 54 job games for the Bulldogs.

On the other hand, Woerner is properly-regarded as a blocker and really should aid the 49ers in the operate game in that facet. Woerner was a co-winner of the Frank Sinkwich Award, which goes to the hardest participant on crew.

The @49ers are obtaining a sound & willing blocker at TE. Did not get a ton of targets in the pass recreation but has fantastic plenty of palms. https://t.co/pg0tHAu3d9

— Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) April 25, 2020

Woerner is also the nephew of previous Ga standout Scott Woerner. Charlie Woerner was truly drafted larger than Isaac Nauta, who the Detroit Lions took in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Georgia restricted finishes mentor Todd Hartley was very fired up about the selection of Woerner, praising his former limited conclude.

Could NOT have happened to a improved human getting than this kid proper listed here!! I am SO Happy of you Chuck…and there’s is NO Doubt that I am a better Coach and Gentleman from obtaining coached you!! Proceed to “Let Your Mild Shine” all the way out in Cali…MUCH Appreciate!! #TETuff💪🏻 #FeedThe🔥 pic.twitter.com/KAkJD7bSLv

— Todd Hartley (@mentor_thartley) April 25, 2020

“You have been a person of hard operate. I know how challenging you skilled to wait for this second,” Georgia mentor Kirby Wise reported of Woerner. “You’re the greatest group player. 1 of the toughest players I have at any time noticed.”

An remarkable leader on and off the area — thank you, Charlie Woerner !! pic.twitter.com/bnA5Zm3DqT

— Mentor Kirby Wise (@KirbySmartUGA) April 25, 2020

“Charlie Woerner is outstanding in the blocking activity,” NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah claimed of the decide on. “He’s also a phenomenal unique groups players. He’s gonna have a function as somebody who can block and cover kicks.”

Woerner is the third Bulldog to be taken on Saturday. Solomon Kindley went in the fourth round to the Miami Dolphins, whilst Jake Fromm was chosen by the Buffalo Payments in the fifth spherical.

