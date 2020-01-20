San Francisco 49ers Defeat the Green Bay Packers 37 to 20 before heading to the Super Bowl

Raheem Mostert of the San Francisco 49ers shows B.J.’s stiff arms in the second half of the NFC championship game. Goodson from the Green Bay Packers.

Harry How / Getty Images

In January 1967, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Green Bay Packers faced each other in the first Super Bowl. When the Chiefs climbed into the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years, sports watchers with a keen sense of history asked themselves: could we see a rematch of this fateful first Super Bowl match?

Unfortunately for the Green Bay Packers, the San Francisco 49ers held their fourth-quarter rally to emerge victorious in this NFC championship game. The 49ers looked dominant throughout the game and ended the game with a 37:20 win.

Most rushing yards in one game in the 49s post-season history:

Raheem Mostert – 196 (and counting)

Colin Kaepernick – 181

Both against the Packers @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/ql7tZ4nSHc

– Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 20, 2020

At the top of the game’s excellence was San Francisco with Raheem Mostert. In the first half, he was the first player in NFL history to score 3 touchdowns and complete at least 150 yards in one half of a playoff game. Jared Dubin, who wrote for CBS Sports, described Mostert’s performance as “arguably the best playoff game ever”.

The Packers were more lively in the second half of the game and scored 7 points in the third quarter and 13 points in the fourth. However, their hopes were dashed late in the game: Shortly before 2 minutes passed, Aaron Rodgers threw a long pass that looked like a touchdown – and was instead hit by Richard Sherman, who was immediately surrounded by cheers from teammates. The game isn’t over yet, but it might as well be.

Best corner in the game. @ RSherman_25 | #BeLegendary pic.twitter.com/BfcXbsE9bR

– San Francisco 49ers (@ 49ers), January 20, 2020

It will be a matchup in this year’s Super Bowl in San Francisco / Kansas City, with both teams celebrating exciting victories on their way there. The fans of both teams hope that more will come out in early February.

