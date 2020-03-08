San Francisco Archbishop Riordan cancels Monday classes for fear of coronaviruses – News News San Francisco – News Information

% MINIFYHTML4df233daf6f2658b166b56dc52cd4afa11%

% MINIFYHTML4df233daf6f2658b166b56dc52cd4afa12%

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Archbishop Riordan High School officials in San Francisco have announced that they canceled Monday classes and closed the school campus after a student’s parents tested positive for coronavirus.

It was the second school in San Francisco to suspend classes and close its campus in less than a week. Lowell High School was closed last Thursday after district officials learned that the father of a Lowell student was also being treated for coronavirus.

% MINIFYHTML4df233daf6f2658b166b56dc52cd4afa13%% MINIFYHTML4df233daf6f2658b166b56dc52cd4afa14%

Authorities did not know if Lowell’s student’s father had been at school since he contracted the coronavirus.

% MINIFYHTML4df233daf6f2658b166b56dc52cd4afa15%

% MINIFYHTML4df233daf6f2658b166b56dc52cd4afa16%

“For preliminary measurements and for the safety and well-being of our community, we have decided to close the school and all events and meetings at the moment,” read a message to parents. “The school will not be open on Friday and we will share an updated message before Monday.”

A similar case appeared at Archbishop Riordan over the weekend.

“On Saturday afternoon it was reported that the parents of a Riordan student tested positive for the COVID-19 virus,” reads a note sent to parents. “We determined that the best course of action was to close the school on Monday … and with great care do a thorough cleaning of the campus.”

School officials at two other Bay Area schools canceled classes last week.

In San Mateo County, concerns about the virus led to the closure of a Menlo school in Atherton for the rest of the week that began Wednesday.

On Monday, the Healdsburg School, a private K-8 facility in Sonoma County, closed its doors after a school-bound adult had close contact with a patient diagnosed with the virus.

On Saturday, Governor Gavin Newsom sent a message to teachers in California.

“It’s a matter of when, no yes, some public schools in California will face closures because of COVID-19,” Newsom wrote. “School districts need to prepare for these scenarios so parents and children can plan what would happen if their local school faces closure.”

“No one has missed that these scenarios would put considerable stress on families, especially those with less financial resources,” he continued. “We are now seeing how this outbreak has a significant economic impact on families, workers, businesses and communities throughout California. The State of California is working 24 hours a day to help cope with the burden Californians face during this crisis “We’re really all in this together.”