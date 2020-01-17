San Francisco Giants have hired coach Alyssa Nakken in the past

Alyssa Nakken has just been hired by the Giants. (Courtesy of San Francisco Giants)

While the rest of Major League Baseball go up in flames due to unsavory revelations about theft of signs, the San Francisco Giants actually make headlines for something positive.

Via MLB.com, the Giants added former Sacramento State softball player Alyssa Nakken to their staff. She is the first woman in the history of baseball to hold a coaching position in a big league team.

Nakken, a former softball star at the first stop in the state of Sacramento, will travel full-time with the team, do punching exercises and mushroom picking.

Nakken was not the only woman who was classified as a new trainer by Gabe Kapler, as the team also interviewed Rachel Balkovec, who was hired by the Yankees as a hit trainer for the minors.

Mark Hallberg, who played in the Minors for five years and graduated from Class A Salem-Keizer last year, is also with the Giants.

“Alyssa and Mark are highly respected members of the organization and I am delighted that they will now focus their talents on building a successful culture in the clubhouse,” Kapler said in a statement. “In every organization, the environment affects performance, and baseball clubhouses are no different. This is the reason why Mark and Alyssa will not only support the rest of the coaching staff in the field, but will also focus on promoting a clubhouse culture that, among other things, promotes peak performance through a deep sense of cooperation and teamwork. “

