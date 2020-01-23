San Francisco Ground Rush beat up Packers

Posted: Jan 20, 2020 / 4:49 PM CST / Updated: January 20, 2020 / 4:49 PM CST

There was no end to the storybook for Green Bay Packers 2019

and their rabid fan base.

An NFC North Division title. A 13-3 record and # 2

Playoff seed. A win over Seattle at Lambeau in the division

Game start.

The San Francisco 49ers who won the most race numbers met their expectations

and smashed the Packers – for the second time this season – at Levi’s Stadium,

37-20, Sunday afternoon, to earn a berth in the Super Bowl LIV against the Kansas

City Chiefs in Miami on February 2nd. The Super Bowl and a weekend from

The game-related program is broadcast exclusively in Western Wisconsin by

FOX 25/48.

There have been no playoffs in the 100 years of NFL football

Performance like the 49ers’ Raheem Mostert against an above average Green Bay

Defense rushed for a league record 220 yards. He found one

an amazing 7.6 yards per carry and scored four touchdowns.

The Packers defense simply had no answer for Mostert, a

cut back in his career by seven NFL teams that thrive in San

Francisco and head coach Kyle Shanahan “I had a lot

Doubters and naysayers, ”he said. “Now I can tell them: ‘Look

where i am right now. “

Mostert struck behind a dominant line of attack

Green Bay defenders for an amazing 7.6-yard average and four touchdowns

(36, 9, 18 and 22 meters). Its effectiveness enabled quarterback Jimmy

Garoppolo only tried eight passes when the 49ers built an insurmountable one

27-0 half time pillow.

Meanwhile, Aaron Rodgers has been shut down by the 49ers defense

and the Packers offense.

The stellar unit held Green Bay at 93 yards in total

first half and created two sales that turned their offense into 10

Points. As the 49ers ran the ball over the Packers’ throats,

Aaron Rodgers was forced to throw to make a second-half comeback.

Green Bay reduced the margin on Rodgers 9-yard to 34-20

Touchdown pass for Aaron Jones in the third quarter, Jones’ 1-yard touchdown rush

and an 8-yard strike against Jace Sternberger in the fourth quarter.

Cornerback Richard Sherman caught Rodgers’ deep throw on Davante Adams

one last breath.

We just weren’t very consistent in the first half, ”he said

Rodgers who rebounded after a rocky start to complete 31 out of 39 pass attempts

for 326 yards and two touchdowns. “I made a few mistakes personally

that hurt us and somehow let us get away. “

Rodgers missed a snapshot that San Francisco recovered and had

two interceptions: one in the first half, which has stopped a promising drive

and another by Richard Sherman in the waning minutes.

Despite the 27-point mid-term deficit, Green Bay never gave up

and fought to the end.

Davante Adams and Rodgers fueled the comeback

Adams catches nine for 138 yards. Jones hurried 56 yards and caught 5

Passes for 27 yards and scored two touchdowns, but it wasn’t close enough

Firepower for San Francisco.

“At the moment, they are the gold standard in the NFC,” said the boss

Coach Matt LaFleur said the 49ers.

37-year-old Robbie Gould scored 13 points in San

Francisco’s victory with three field goals and four extra points. The

Veteran Kicker scored 54 and 27 yard field goals in the second quarter

The 49ers took the lead 20-0. Goulds 49-yarders in fourth

Quarter sealed the win after Green Bay closed within two points.

Rodgers is optimistic about the future of Packers under LaFleur.

“I said it last week, the window is open to us and

That’s the exciting thing, ”said Rodgers. “Don’t make that feeling

easier, but that’s very exciting for the future. “