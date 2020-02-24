san-francisco-man-celebrates-his-birthday-by-feeding-the-homeless

SAN FRANCISCO — Alexander Debelov just turned 32 and his birthday desire was to present a tiny act of kindness to the homeless residing in San Francisco. To achieve this aim, he begun a GoFundMe and gathered his pals to aid him distribute the slices of pizza all over the town. He stuffed up a truck with dozens of pizza containers and then, with his friends, gave away the pizza to the homeless they encountered. He hopes by supplying a slice of adore to the much less fortunate will display them human kindness and will influence other individuals to build a tradition of kindness.

Report a correction or typo