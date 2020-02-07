San Francisco to open “sobriety” center for methamphetamine users – KGET 17

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – A center for people with methamphetamine-induced psychosis will open in San Francisco to help them get sober in a safe place, the latest effort to deal with the growing drug overdose and street drug use.

The center, which would be the first in the United States specifically for people rich in methamphetamine, will open its doors in late spring on a city-owned parking lot in the Tenderloin district, where the streets are littered with syringes and drug addicts. gather, the San Francisco Chronicle reported on Thursday.

The mayor of London Breed said the 24-hour center will take people out of the street and connect them to addiction treatment and other services. Each tent will have 15 beds.

“The reality is that drug use and overdoses are on the rise, and doing nothing is not an option,” Breed said in a statement. “The public drug use we see every day hurts those who suffer from addiction and the surrounding communities.”

Increased addiction to methamphetamine in the city has been the main driver of overcrowding in psychiatric emergencies at the San Francisco General Hospital, overwhelming medical staff and sometimes resulting in the release of patients from the streets before they are tried. loans.

From 2017 to 2018, 47% of all psychiatric emergency room visits were related to methamphetamine use. Officials hope the center will relieve some of this pressure.

People with methamphetamine-induced psychosis often suffer from paranoia, hallucinations and behave aggressively.

The center, designed to help people get off drug peaks, will be made up of nurses and counselors who will give addicts advice on long-term help such as treatment beds, accommodation beds and how they should take care of themselves mentally and physically.

One of San Francisco’s largest drug treatment providers, HealthRight 360, will lead it.

A driver with a van will be posted outside the center to look for people with methamphetamine-induced psychosis.

Officials said the center could possibly accept patients from the hospital emergency room, but would start by accepting people only from the streets.

San Francisco is also one of several cities across the country that are considering opening supervised injection sites to help fight drug addiction.

Lawyers say injection sites have been successful in Canada, Europe and elsewhere, and that, combined with on-site recovery resources, can help prevent overdoses and help users.

But injection sites are illegal under US federal law.