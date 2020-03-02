San Jose man arrested for alleged attempted sexual intercourse with minors at Lodge Coastside – Up Information Facts San Francisco

SAN MATEO (Up Information Facts SF) – A 44-12 months-old San Jose gentleman was arrested on Friday on suspicion of organizing a assembly with a little one with lascivious applications, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office stated.

The place of work of the Fifty percent Moon Bay workplace was notified on Friday afternoon of a prepared assembly allegedly organized by Christopher Parado with a 17-calendar year-outdated boy who experienced contacted several weeks earlier on social media.

Parado is intended to have paid $ 200,000 in hard cash in trade for sexual intercourse and oral intercourse, the Sheriff's Place of work reported in a press launch.

Brokers contacted Parado at a neighborhood lodge the place the assembly was intended to be held and arrested soon after an investigation.

Authorities consider there may well be more victims and encourage any one who has had contact with Parado, who has permitted him to be close to his small children or meet doable victims to simply call the anonymous information and facts line of the Sheriff's Office environment at (800) 547-2700.

