San Manuel Band of Mission Indians hosts appreciation event for Inland Empire first responders

Inland Empire first responders were treated to a lunch on a special appreciation day Thursday after a busy and intense fire season in 2019.

The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians said that emergency responders deserve not only a little downtime, but also a big thank you.

“The tribe felt they weren’t thanked enough,” said mission chief San Smith of the Mission’s San Manuel Indian Band fire department, who said it was the first event of this type organized by the tribe.

“Tribal leadership has launched this event to bring together first responders to thank them for all they do throughout the year, and in this winter fire season where we may all have a minute to breathe, “he added.

The support demonstration included several rows of thank-you notes written by local elementary school students.

“I mean, it’s absolutely sincere,” said California Highway Patrol officer Ramon Duran. “And a great feeling of knowing that we are appreciated not only by the community but also by organizations like this.”

However, it was a bittersweet day for firefighters, knowing that three of their own were lost 8000 miles away in Australia to fight the devastating fires there, when a C-130 tanker crashed, killing everyone on board.

3 American firefighters identified after a fatal plane crash against Australian fires

Firefighters say the same plane was parked in San Bernardino last summer, fighting fire from the sky over southern California.

“It is very tragic, especially when it strikes near us,” said Daniel Perez, CalFire firefighter. “Coming home at night is something we always appreciate, and we always pray for people who don’t come home.”

Emergency responders from CalFire Highland, Redlands Fire, Yucaipa Fire, San Bernardino County Fire, USForest Service, American Medical Response, San Bernardino Police and Central and Highland stations of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department .

