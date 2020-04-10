Sancho transfer update, Grealish continues to be on club’s radar, Rodriguez a doable possibility

talkSPORT.com rounds up all the hottest transfer information and football gossip at Manchester United…

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hoping to exploit the transfer current market this summer season

Jadon Sancho

Manchester United are massive admirers of the Borussia Dortmund starlet, with the ahead a single of their top transfer targets.

Chelsea and Liverpool are also fascinated in Sancho, with a bidding war the most suitable situation for Dortmund.

However, the Evening Typical claim that the Purple Devils think they will gain the race for the 20-year-aged – with the typical feelings that golf equipment about Europe will have to restrict their investing as a result of football becoming suspended.

Ed Woodward and the Glazers have currently promised Solskjaer a transfer war chest, and they will definitely have to splash the hard cash if they want to get the former Guy Town academy graduate.

The Bundesliga giants reportedly want around £120m for Sancho, who have confirmed they will not stand in the way of the England winger – as very long as his valuation is fulfilled.

Jadon Sancho is thriving in the Bundesliga

Jack Grealish

United also imagine they can land Aston Villa skipper Grealish for around £60m, according to the Regular.

The relegation-threatened aspect are resigned to losing their star midfielder – who has occur below scrutiny soon after breaking lockdown procedures all through the coronavirus pandemic.

Solskjaer is continue to a large admirer of Grealish’s abilities, and believes he could insert yet another resourceful spark to his midfield.

Jack Grealish has been a star for Aston Villa this time

Danny Murphy thinks Jack Grealish’s newest controversy could jeopardise a summer months shift or England contact-up

James Rodriguez

James Rodriguez is nearing the conclude of his Authentic Madrid profession – and he could join Manchester United.

The Colombia midfielder will be allowed to leave Los Blancos when the transfer window eventually opens and he has a amount of suitors across Europe.

Juventus and Napoli are similarly keen on using him to Italy, although the Pink Devils are back again in for one particular of their lengthy-expression targets, AS report.

Everton are also keen, having said that, and will struggle the Purple Devils to indication Rodriguez.

James Rodriguez has failed to safe a standard put in the Serious Madrid team

Timothy Fosu-Mensah

Manchester United have triggered the 1-year extension clause in Timothy Fosu-Mensah’s contract, it is understood.

The 22-12 months-previous joined from Ajax in 2014 and progressed as a result of the Aged Trafford youth ranks, earning his very first-workforce debut against Arsenal two many years later.

Fosu-Mensah signed a new agreement with United till 2020 that October, with the offer which include the option to extend it by a additional 12 months.

It is understood the club have taken up that option, extending the defender’s deal until finally the close of the 2020/21 period.

Fosu-Mensah has built 21 appearances for United in all competitions, but the last of individuals arrived in May 2017.

The Holland intercontinental had year-extensive personal loan spells at Crystal Palace and Fulham, with a knee injuries preventing him playing for United’s initially-team before coronavirus noticed the 2019/20 period suspended.

