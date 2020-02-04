Sandara Park and Minkyeung of HINAPIA open in tears on the struggles after the dissolution of 2NE1 and PRISTIN

In the episode of “Video Star” on February 4, Sandara Park and Minkyeung from HINAPIA spoke with emotion of the difficult times they went through after the dissolution of their groups.

On “Video Star”, host Park Na Rae mentioned that Minkyeung had gone through many ups and downs, and she commented on how Minkyeung had even recruited HINAPIA members herself and it was she who found their agency for them.

Minkyeung debuted with PRISTIN (like Roa) in 2016, but despite their seemingly promising future, the group was disbanded in 2019 after a long hiatus. Minkyeung and some of the other PRISTIN members were redefined as HINAPIA members later in the year.

Minkyeung shared that after the dissolution of PRISTIN, members who shared the same hopes suggested trying again. She burst into tears when she said, “When we started out, I thought we were going to have continued success because we have received many awards.”

“When the team no longer existed,” she started before hesitating. She went on to say, “Everyone has things they value, but I felt like I lost everything.” She shared that from that point on, she hated being awake and preferred to sleep, and she realized that something bad could happen if she kept going like this.

“At one point, a gap appeared between who I am and the person I am supposed to introduce myself to,” she said. “Even if I dance silly like I did earlier, when I get home, I’m lost in thoughts like that. From an early age, I learned to hide who I am and how to make people love me. “

The hosts cheered her on, saying that she seemed to be someone who was certain of success, and singer Chunja encouraged Minkyeung to call her to speak.

Sandara Park also shared that the period after the dissolution of 2NE1 was the most difficult period for her, and she described how many people had asked her what she would do now by herself.

She started to cry before saying, “After we dissolved, I realized that I had been very stupid about something. When we were promoting, I thought I was not necessary in the group, because the members all had incredible voices. I said to myself, “If I sing more, I will be at the expense of the group.” So I could not take advantage of it. “

Sandara Park continued, “After we dissolved, I was very worried about what to do now. I think I was very pessimistic for two or three years and I lost a lot of confidence. “

She shared that even some of the people who had contacted her a lot in the past stopped contacting her. “I think I lived two very dark years,” she said. “But at one point it became a good thing. I realized that the few friends who are still by my side are really my people. “She cried saying,” For this reason, I have been happy lately. “

Sandara Park continued by saying that she felt it was a shame that she was so late to realize her passage in the group. “CL was always the one who cheered us up and she was gone, so I started to play the roles that my members had too,” she said. “When I do fan meetings or concerts alone, I finally feel like I can enjoy it. It’s a shame (which I didn’t realize earlier), but you can’t go back in time. “

HINAPIA made its debut in November with “DRIP”. Sandara Park recently collaborated with her former colleague member of 2NE1 Park Bom by starring on her song “Spring” and singing the duo “First Snow” with her.

Source (1) (2) (3) (4)

How do you feel in this article?