sandara-park-and-yubin-talk-about-their-friendship-and-their-shared-issues-as-2nd-era-idols

Previous Surprise Girls member Yubin recently underwent a makeover to officially remodel into CEO, accompanied by her good friend, former 2NE1 member Sandara Park.

On the February 24 episode of MBC’s “Sister’s Salon,” Yubin underwent a prosperous makeover. She explained her transformation indicating, “Since I’ve started off my individual company, I want to keep up my impression as CEO. Be sure to propose an independent CEO glimpse.”

Yubin continued to talk about how she came to get started her very own company. She shared, “I finished [my contract] soon after 13 a long time. I had a whole lot of worries when it came time to renew. I debated in between ‘Do I keep on like this or do I try out a little something new?’ I established [my agency] pondering I could be of support to those who have the identical aspiration I did.” She also exposed Park Jin Young’s reaction, declaring, “He said I had courage. He outlined that not a large amount of JYP artists have founded their have organizations. He gave me lots of help.”

With regards to her friendship with fellow veteran idol Sandara Park, Yubin commented, “She questioned me initial to get a meal alongside one another. Despite the fact that we have not fulfilled on our very own several moments, we linked extremely rapidly. When I was initially thinking about beginning my own company, I introduced it up with her. She said that she believed it was a superior choice. She explained to me, ‘I hope you do perfectly. Because it is you, you’ll do effectively,’ which gave me heaps of power.”

Sandara Park also shared, “She is a colleague I share several similarities with. All [2nd generation girl group members] are in the exact predicament. Most of our teams are disbanded, and we have a large amount of panic and are not acquiring as much adore on our own as ahead of. We have even considered about generating a collecting for 2nd generation lady teams.”

YouTuber and make-up artist Risabae gave Yubin a glowing nonetheless edgy glimpse emphasised with blue eyeliner, while hair stylist Cha Hong enhanced a experienced appear with a smooth hairstyle. And lastly, Han Hye Yeon picked out three outfits for a CEO search and was considered employee of the day by Yubin. Yubin commented on her transformation saying, “I assume this is the initially time I’ve observed myself like this. I am completely happy.”

