Sandara Park shares its reaction to the reception of so many fans in Myanmar

On February 6, on the first episode of SBS FiL’s “My Music Teacher, Mingalabar”, Yoon Do Hyun, Sandara Park, Sandeul from B1A4 and Kim Jae Hwan left for Myanmar.

“My Music Teacher, Mingalabar” is a varied program where K-pop stars become music teachers for children in Myanmar, where artistic entertainment is underdeveloped.

Before leaving for Myanmar, Sandara Park said: “Five years ago, 2NE1 went to Myanmar to play. It was incredible. At the time, so many people came to the airport, we were surprised. “

She added, “I still can’t forget it. We went to a time when it was rare for K-pop stars to go (to Myanmar), and there were so many people. I always wondered when I would go back, so when I got the offer to do this show, I was so happy. “

When the cast finally arrived in Myanmar, airport fans started chanting the name of Sandara Park. Yoon Do Hyun, who was broadcasting live on social media, commented, “I just witnessed the popularity of K-pop.” That all these people (of the time) waited for us is so moving and it makes me proud. “

“It is difficult to be cheered like that anywhere, and something about it is fascinating. It is like I have become an idol again. I feel like I have become my old self again. “

