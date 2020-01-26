Sandara Park shows her support for the WINNER at a concert in Manila + shares a clip of the group killing the Tala Dance Challenge

Sandara Park had a blast with WINNER!

On January 26, Sandara Park and WINNER shared photos of the boys group concert at the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila.

With backstage shots and a view from her seat, Sandara Park wrote: “With Winner in Manila. Five years ago, I came here with WINNER during the AON tour and I’m here again for the WINNER concert! My youngest friends who are growing up so much! “

Sandara also shared an extract from her comrades from the YG label who took up the “Tala Dance Challenge”, a viral dance challenge for the 2015 song by Filipino singer Sarah Geronimo “Tala”.

WINNER leader Kang Seung Yoon also posted photos of the group and Sandara Park. Thanking the fans, he wrote in English: “Wow you were crazy tonight! Your voices, your dance .. whatever! Thank you for making a day that cannot be expressed in words Manila !! “

WINNER will continue its Asian tour with stops in Ho Chi Minh and Singapore before concluding with a two-day reminder concert in Seoul.

