Sandara Park, Son Ho Young of g.d., Seungho of MBLAQ, and more in the musical “Another Oh Hae Young”

TvN’s drama “Another Oh Hae Young” will be turned into a musical!

The musical based on popular drama “Another Oh Hae Young” will feature hit songs from dramas, including Seo Hyun Jin and “What Is Love” by Yoo Seung Woo, “Like a Dream” by Ben and “If It Is You “by Jung Seung Hwan. “, As well as new songs produced just for the show.

As Studio Dragon’s first drama (written by Park Hae Young) to be turned into a musical, the show will be directed by Choo Jung Hwa and music director Heo Soo Hyun and written by the group of writers “Never Ending Play” .

“Another Oh Hae Young” is a romantic drama about two women with very different personalities who are both named Oh Hae Young (played by Seo Hyun Jin and Jeon Hye Bin) and Park Do Kyung (played by Eric de Shinhwa), who suddenly develops the ability to see the future.

In the musical, Moon Jin Ah, Shin Eui Jung and Yoo Joo Hye will play the role of Oh Hae Young, the main female character who is a strong but ordinary woman. Park Do Kyung, the perfect but thorny male point guard, will be played by Son Ho Young of g.d., Seungho of MBLAQ and Kim Ji On. The other Oh Hae Young, who is the ex-fiancée of Park Do Kyung, will be played by Sandara Park and the former member of STELLAR Hyoeun.

Park Soo Kyung, Park Do Kyung’s older sister, will be performed by Jeon Hye Sun and Go Eun Young. Park Do Kyung’s friend Lee Jin Sang, who falls in an exciting romance with Park Soo Kyung, will be interpreted by Jo Poong Rae and Heo Gyu Ga. Finally, Han Tae Jin, the ex of Oh Hae Young who leaves her the day before their wedding, will be played by Jo Eun Sol and Goo Joon Mo, while Oh Hae Young Hwang Duk Yi’s mother will be played by Jang Yi Joo and Jang Ye Won.

This production will be Sandara Park’s first musical, and it will also be joined on stage by other actors who started as idols, including Seungho, Hyoeun and Son Ho Young, who has experience in several musicals.

The next musical will be presented in March 2020 at the Performing Arts Center at Seokyeong University.

