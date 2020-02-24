sandara-park-talks-about-2ne1’s-one-of-a-kind-model-+-why-accountants-scolded-them

Sandara Park talked about 2NE1’s renowned manner!

On the February 24 episode of “Sister’s Salon,” Sandara Park was requested about how 2NE1 was known for their shocking, unconventional design and style.

Sandara Park replied that they hadn’t aimed to be unconventional. “We had been just accomplishing it induce it seemed like it’d be exciting, it was just that men and women ended up so surprised by it,” she said with a giggle.

She was then questioned to title her Leading 3 most unconventional hairstyles in excess of the years. She picked her “palm tree” hair that she experienced when they first debuted as the 3rd spot, and her half excitement cut as the 2nd. In 1st location was her “Vegeta” hair from their “I Am the Best” period.

The hosts stated that when their outfits were being unconventional, they also appeared extremely polished and matched each and every other properly. Because their clothes appeared highly-priced, she was requested about the cost of their outfits.

“The accounting team scolded us a ton, expressing that we employed a few times as significantly dollars [for clothes] as BIGBANG,” revealed Sandara Park. She shared that they required to have a type that would look various, and they have been all truly interested in trend. She extra that she’d test out new fashion items even ahead of their stylists and buy them. Their stylists would connect with to see if she’d by now bought them for the reason that they had been marketed out.

“That’s why there wasn’t considerably variation between my individual outfits and the ones I wore on stage,” she mentioned.

The hosts described that at the time, it had been the design and style for female teams to put on the very same outfits. “In the period proper right after we debuted, if the stylists brought me a dress or a skirt, I’d cry and say I would not put on it,” she additional. She stated that her style on stage was extra like that of a young boy, with large trousers and massive shirts.

“But I genuinely liked it,” she explained. “Others would say to me, ‘Aren’t you upset that you just cannot dress in fairly clothing?’ But I was so delighted with it.”

Observe “Sister’s Salon” down below!

View Now

Supply (1)