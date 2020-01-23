Sandernistas say Clinton, Warren attacks feed a Bernie peak – Boston Herald

The loyalists of Bernie Sanders claim that the mud attacks of sexism, improbability and ineffectiveness of fellow progressive Elizabeth Warren and 2016 rival Hillary Clinton have stimulated the support of the senator in Vermont as voters start paying more attention to the 2020 Democratic primary.

“People look at these comments and tactics and it makes him feel better,” said John Penaloza of Rockport, a supporter of Sanders who also supported the 2016 presidential race of Vermont Democrat. “They look at these attacks and say,” These people are really rotten. “

Former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton bashed Sanders and said, “Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he didn’t do anything” in a quote from an upcoming documentary. Warren has accused Sanders of telling her more than a year ago in a private meeting that a woman cannot win the presidential election.

Sanders, who publicly attempted to de-escalate those conflicts, started raising national and local polls and saw a huge fundraising of $ 4 million in the days following the conflicts.

“One of the things I like about Bernie is that he is not attacking a person’s character, he is not going there. We have had enough of that now,” said Jayne Cousins, a Newburyport resident and Sanders supporter.

“Secretary Clinton is irrelevant in these elections, and I think this recent rise is proof of that,” says Andru Volinksy, a Democratic candidate for the New Hampshire governor who has endorsed Sanders.

“I think Bernie’s authenticity surpasses people,” said Volinsky. “I think there is a trust factor that doesn’t really come through with the other candidates who often adjust their messages to their focus group.”

Even supporters of Warren admit that Sanders probably got some sympathy.

“Here in New Hampshire we like to be contradictory. When we see snipping back and forth, some people are creaking, “said Jaquline Chrenien, 37, from Manchester, N.H. Chrenien supported Sanders in 2016 but now supports Warren.

“When I saw Hillary’s comments, I was like, ugh. Do we really have to go through this again?” She said, adding that the collision of Warren increased tensions between once friendly progressives.

“I think it sent a little more people to their corners,” Chrenien said. “We used to be collegiate, but now people who were with him feel stronger towards him and those with Warren feel much more about her.”

Sanders leads his Democratic presidential rivals in a Real Clear Politics average of New Hampshire polls with 22 percent of the vote, followed by Joe Biden with 18 percent. South Bend, Mayor Pete Buttigieg has 15 percent and Senator Warren follows with 14 percent, according to Real Clear Politics. A new WBUR / MassInc survey also has the Vermont Dem lead with 13 points, and a CNN national poll released Wednesday shows Sanders sharing the lead with Biden.

Soon a new poll from Boston Herald / Franklin Pierce University will land on the New Hampshire primary.