[sanders-asks-court-to-keep-los-angeles-county-polls-open-just-after-voting-delays]



Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders speaks at his Super Tuesday rally in Essex Junction, Vermont, U.S., March three, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

March four, 2020

By Tim Reid and Sharon Bernstein

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders’ campaign asked for an unexpected emergency injunction on Tuesday inquiring for polls in Los Angeles County to continue to be open up for an more two several hours following studies of delays and long traces.

The county is one of quite a few significant jurisdictions in California that utilised new voting devices and methods in the 14-state Tremendous Tuesday key, a working day when thousands and thousands turned out to vote.

It was not quickly clear if the injunction had been granted elections officers did not reply to requests for remark and on the web court filings did not clearly show a reaction from the choose.

Polls in California, the largest prize in the Tremendous Tuesday nominating contest, formally closed at eight p.m. PT (0400 GMT) but voting principles allowed everyone in line at that time to solid a ballot.

The Sanders marketing campaign alleged in papers submitted in Los Angeles federal court that “multiple polling locations in the County have professional severe wait times for people to vote, together with hold out times up to 4 several hours to solid a ballot.”

Other issues plagued voting facilities in several California counties for about 90 minutes on Tuesday early morning, mentioned Sam Mahood, spokesman for the California secretary of state’s place of work.

Vote centers in fifteen counties, which include Sacramento, experienced connectivity difficulties with the state’s voter registration databases, building it hard to check out voters into centers and update data. There was no evidence of malicious action, Mahood mentioned.

According to the Sanders criticism, voting equipment malfunctioned or arrived late, verify-in technologies broke down, and there was a lack of paper all around Los Angeles County, California’s greatest with five.four million voters.

“This is the first time these voting programs have been used on a large scale at polling destinations all through the county,” the complaint said.

“The new technological know-how has resulted in issues because of look at-in stations not performing and machine failures, with insufficient or overwhelmed tech assist and an incapability to carry out back-ups.”

(Reporting by Tim Reid Editing by Scott Malone and Sonya Hepinstall)