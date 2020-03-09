Sanders, Biden, has no “desire to love our nation”

Super Bowl champion, Utah fourth-congressional congressional congressional businessman and Republican, Burgess Owens, joined Breitbart News on Saturday as he discussed remaining Democratic presidential candidates and President Donald Trump’s commitment to all Americans.

“We now have the choice between a full-fledged communist and a socialist Marxist,” Owens told host Matthew Boyle regarding Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT).

“This is the Democratic Party that chose these guys,” Owens continued, adding that neither side understands “what the town is going through.” Burgess also offered advice to those Democrats who “still love our country” and suggested that they weigh their decisions and think about whether the Democratic Party is “they want to be in”.

“I think the best decision we have made today is Bernie Sanders or Biden against our president,” Burgess said. “They have a strong difference in the vision of our country. One goes to pro-American, Judeo-Christian values, to capitalism and the other, Marxist, socialist and anti-God, so that’s a good place to be. “

Owens has also praised President Trump for his efforts to make the American Dream a possibility for all Americans. “Now that we have a president who has shown America in three years what a loving U.S. president should be, they don’t know what to do,” Owens said. “The Democrats are like a wounded animal and they are dangerous. A wounded animal is frantic. It’s crazy; he doesn’t know what to do next and what is on the left. Now they do crazy things. They will go farther and farther.” left thinking that the United States will be there and there is no way to go. Get ready for a good turnout. “

Owens also exposed Booker T. Washington’s “playbook” and related his tenants to President Trump’s, adding that what Washington worked so hard to achieve America is now “coming to the administration. Trump. “

“Think about how angry these people really are,” Burgess said, jumping back into the conversation about remaining Democrats than running for president. “They bring no hope.”

“Don’t trust those guys,” Burgess said. “What they are going to do in the rest of our country is what they did in my community. What they do in Chicago, Baltimore, all over the world, the misery that comes with Venezuela, you say.”

Burgess also said that neither Sanders nor Biden “have any common sense or desire to love our nation.”

