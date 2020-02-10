Sanders, Buttigieg campaigns demand a partial recovery of the caucus results in Iowa

The two Democrats who led the Iowa caucuses – Senator Bernie Sanders and former mayor Pete Buttigieg – both asked for a review of some caucus results on Monday, the Iowa Democratic Party said.

Buttigieg made a request for a recanvass of 66 districts and Sanders for 28 districts, the party said in a statement. It said it will review the requests to determine if they meet the requirements.

Sanders campaign called “mathematical errors and inconsistencies” in more than two dozen locations that would be said to change the results if they were changed.

On Sunday, the Iowa Democratic Party released updated caucus results that gave former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg a head start over Sanders from two delegates of the 2,152 or 0.09 percentage points.

Iowa awards 41 national delegates in its caucuses. As it looks now, Buttigieg has 13 and Sanders has 12. Behind them are Elizabeth Warren with eight, Joe Biden with six and Amy Klobuchar with one.

The 41st and final delegate from Iowa goes to the overall winner. While the state party said on Sunday that it belongs to Buttigieg, the caucus will not formally end until Sanders’ requested recanvass – and any subsequent recount – is completed.

The Sanders campaign has outlined 25 districts and three satellite caucuses that it is believed that correcting erroneous maths could swing the delegate’s favor in favor of Sanders and deliver him, not Buttigieg, that last delegate.

No recount

The Associated Press reviewed updated results of the Iowa caucuses provided on Sunday evening and decided that, based on the information available, it is unable to declare a winner. The results, the AP continues to believe, may not be completely accurate and may still be revised.

The caucuses were overwhelmed by major difficulties in collecting and reporting data from individual areas on caucus night. There were also errors in the complicated mathematical equations that were used to calculate the results in individual caucus sites, which became apparent when the party began to release caucus data throughout the week.

A resit is not a recount, but a check on the number of votes on paper archives to ensure that the counts were accurately reported. Volunteers from the Iowa Democratic Party have already undertaken this process with most districts, and the party has told Iowa Democratic activists that it will not correct erroneous mathematics recorded by volunteers in each district, since changing the paper documentation would amount to criminal tamper with a legal document.

In a recount, the party must compare the results reported by volunteers in each individual caucus with maps used by each caucus goer to record his or her choices.

In a statement, Sanders’ senior adviser, Jeff Weaver, said that the campaign does not expect the recanvass to change the results of the caucuses, but he also suggested that the campaign might require a full recount in the future.

“Once the recanvass and subsequent recount in these areas are complete, we are confident that we will get the additional national delegate that our volunteers and grassroots donors have earned,” he said